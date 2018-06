Island Teams Collide At Kaua‘i Hoops Classic

The 10th annual Kaua‘i Hoops Classic continued June 16 with a seventh-grade girls division matchup between Kaua‘i Lynx and Kaulupono at Kaua‘i High School gym, as well as a seventh-grade division matchup between Na Koa and the Big Island’s HiLyfe at Kalāheo Neighborhood Gym. Kaua‘i Lynx won its match, 23-16, as did Na Koa, 46-23.

Photos by RON KOSEN

PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I