Heiva I Kaua‘I

Aug. 5 marked the first day of Heiva I Kaua‘i, a weekend-long competition of Tahitian dance and drumming at Kapa‘a Beach Park. The 16th annual event, which welcomed dancers from across the state and Mainland, featured Honolulu group Te Vai Ura Nui on drums, as well as vendors selling crafts, jewelry and clothing.

Photos by Daniel Lane