Hawai‘i Teams Face Off At Kalawai Park

Teams traveled from all over the state to participate in the seventh annual Kalawai Pinto Baseball Tournament Jan. 19 at Kalawai Park. In this game, the K~loa Diamondbacks lost to team Touchdown from Hawai‘i Kai.

Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I

