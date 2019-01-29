Hawai‘i Teams Face Off At Kalawai Park

Teams traveled from all over the state to participate in the seventh annual Kalawai Pinto Baseball Tournament Jan. 19 at Kalawai Park. In this game, the K~loa Diamondbacks lost to team Touchdown from Hawai‘i Kai.
Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I
Kayden Graychochea tags out a sliding baserunner at third.
First baseman Kyran Luis focuses on the ball.
Shane Murphy hopes his throw to third catches the runner in time.
Teague Caires makes solid contact with the ball.
Lio Baliaris Rivera attempts to beat the throw to second base.