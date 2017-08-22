   
KMW-PainaPage-082317-Image09-DL

Hanapepe Art Night

Every Friday, Hanapepe Art Night attracts crowds, and Aug. 4 was no exception. The event, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, continues to grow in size and popularity, and features local artisans, food trucks, live music and more.

Photos by Daniel Lane

PA'iNA

Kauai MidWeek 8/23/17



