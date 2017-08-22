Hanapepe Art Night MidWeek Kaua'i staff on August 22, 2017 at 1:56 pm Every Friday, Hanapepe Art Night attracts crowds, and Aug. 4 was no exception. The event, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, continues to grow in size and popularity, and features local artisans, food trucks, live music and more. Photos by Daniel Lane Helen Lacono and Ku‘u Breen Moises and Tony Agular Robin King and Mel Manuel Mike Livezey and Lauren Glassman Debbie, Lucy and Paul Muggleton Katherine Miles and Shannon Tortolano Cosme, Alexis and Cherie Amulacion Wendi and Brad Sato Dave, Michelle, Lizzie and Jackie Haggland Share and Enjoy: Categories PA'iNA Previous Article Westside A Comes Back To Defeat A‘U Koa Next Article The Universal Language