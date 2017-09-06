Hanalei Is Island Soccer’s Cream Of The Crop
Kaua‘i men’s soccer league held its summer championship games Aug. 27 at Lydgate Park. This year, Hanalei took first place, defeating the Afterburners 1-0 in the finals.
Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I
Canefire player Ceasar Aguilar holds off Kryptonite’s Miguel Balderas. Aguilar was one of three Canefire players that scored two goals in the team’s 7-2 victory in the third-place game.
Afterburner Scrappy Garma battles Hanalei’s Tristan Luxner for possession.
Hanalei’s Tyler Tangelder attempts a bicycle shot at an open net.
Ian Davies of Hanalei tries to fight through three defenders. He scored the game’s only goal late in the second half.
Hanalei celebrates and poses for fan photos.