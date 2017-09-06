   
KMW-Kosen-090617-5964

Hanalei Is Island Soccer’s Cream Of The Crop

Kaua‘i men’s soccer league held its summer championship games Aug. 27 at Lydgate Park. This year, Hanalei took first place, defeating the Afterburners 1-0 in the finals.

Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I

Share and Enjoy:
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Bookmarks
  • Add to favorites
  • email
Categories
PA'iNA

Kauai MidWeek 9/6/17



Back to Top
 