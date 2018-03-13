   
KMW-Kosen-031418-8354

Hanalei Edges Kryptonite In Title Game

Vidinha Stadium hosted the Men’s Soccer League winter championship game March 4. Hanalei defeated Kryptonite, 3-2, in overtime for the title. Afterburners won the third-place game, 2-1, over Canfire.

Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I

PA'iNA

