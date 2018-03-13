Hanalei Edges Kryptonite In Title Game
Vidinha Stadium hosted the Men’s Soccer League winter championship game March 4. Hanalei defeated Kryptonite, 3-2, in overtime for the title. Afterburners won the third-place game, 2-1, over Canfire.
Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I
Canefire goalkeeeper Brian Knight makes a one-handed save on a corner kick in the third-place game between the Afterburners and Canefire.
Kryptonite goalie Josh Matsuyama leaps to take the ball away from Tyler Tangelder.
Hanalei’s Koa Kalae goes high for the header.
Hanalei’s Nicholas Lindman battles Stefano Alves for possession of the ball.
Although the Kryptonite led 1-0 for most of the match, the game-tying goal came out of this corner kick chaos as time ran out. Hanalei went on to outscore Kryptonite 2-1 in overtime for the win.