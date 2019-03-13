   
orionPAINA

Glow Golf

Kaua‘i Junior Golf Association and Puakea Golf Course welcomed nearly 100 youth to an evening of Glow Golf, a glow-in-the-dark version of the game, March 1. The event also treated attendees to free pizza and golf instruction.

Photos by Dennis Fujimoto

PA'iNA

