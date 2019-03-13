Kaua‘i Junior Golf Association and Puakea Golf Course welcomed nearly 100 youth to an evening of Glow Golf, a glow-in-the-dark version of the game, March 1. The event also treated attendees to free pizza and golf instruction.
Photos by Dennis Fujimoto
Aria, Chris and Brooklyn Cullen
Karen, Elias and Iseabella Ranis
Melia Purcell, Sophia Kua, and Apollo and Mateo Morgado
Molly Izard and Juliette O’Shaughnessy
Orion Gambito, Kayde Brock and Calli Gambito
Stephanie Shinno, Jennifer Hreljac, Glenn Tamagawa and Michael Garcia
Sydney Ito, Brooklyn Braun, Zariah Fernandez and Caydyn Robinson