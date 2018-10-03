Girls Show Oﬀ Their Skills In Friendly Match

American Youth Soccer Organization held a U10 girls matchup between the Violet Wolves and Pink Lemonade at the Lydgate sports field Sept. 22. While AYSO doesn’t keep score, the players claim that Pink Lemonade won, 5-2.
Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I
Violet Wolf Mila O’Rourke fights oﬀ Lexi Hussey.
Pink Lemonade’s Kahikina Kaona pushes the ball past Isabella Dalessi as O’Rourke tracks back.
Pink Lemonade’s Li‘u Martin winds up for a shot.
Pink Lemonade’s Sofia Cocumelli launches the ball across the field.
Violet Wolf goalkeeper Julia Kenton stops Lexi Hussey in her tracks.