   
KMW-Kosen-100318-6393

Girls Show Oﬀ Their Skills In Friendly Match

American Youth Soccer Organization held a U10 girls matchup between the Violet Wolves and Pink Lemonade at the Lydgate sports field Sept. 22. While AYSO doesn’t keep score, the players claim that Pink Lemonade won, 5-2.

Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I

Categories
PA'iNA

Kauai MidWeek 10/03/18



