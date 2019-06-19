   
KMW-Kosen-061919-DSC_3129

Getting Their Kicks For A Worthy Cause

Kaua‘i Island Ladies Adult Soccer recently hosted its seventh annual breast cancer awareness tournament, with proceeds benefiting American Cancer Society Kaua‘i. Almost 40 players were divided into four teams – pink, purple, green and blue — with the green team emerging as victors.

Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I

Share and Enjoy:
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Bookmarks
  • Add to favorites
  • email
Categories
PA'iNA

Kauai MidWeek 6/19/19



Click here for ongoing events »
Back to Top
 