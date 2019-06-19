Getting Their Kicks For A Worthy Cause

Kaua‘i Island Ladies Adult Soccer recently hosted its seventh annual breast cancer awareness tournament, with proceeds benefiting American Cancer Society Kaua‘i. Almost 40 players were divided into four teams – pink, purple, green and blue — with the green team emerging as victors.
Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I
Brianna Binder (pink) heads toward the goal as Taelyn Palacio defends (blue).
Krissy Marti (green) goes through several pink defenders.
The blue team’s goalie, Chenoa Palacio, reaches for the ball, while Cindi Ryder (blue) and Sarah Agudong (purple) look on.
Tournament champions from the green team take a photo.
Andrea Alfiler (pink) battles Kaylee Alapai (purple), as Kilinoe Ventura gets open.