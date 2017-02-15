KMW-Kosen-021517-2112

Garden Isle Wrestlers Throw Down For States

Wrestlers battled it out for state tournament seeding during the KIF championship tourney Feb. 4 at Kauai High’s gym.

Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I

Kapaa's Michael Anderson tries to break his fall as Waimea's Noah Espanto takes him to the mat. Espanto advanced to the 126-pound championship.

Kapaa’s Michael Anderson tries to break his fall as Waimea’s Noah Espanto takes him to the mat. Espanto advanced to the 126-pound championship.

Kauai's Jordyn Kahananui defeats Kapaa's Danielle Santos for the championship, girls 112-pound division.

Kauai’s Jordyn Kahananui defeats Kapaa’s Danielle Santos for the championship, girls 112-pound division.

Kauai's Mason Stoll-Tolentino turns Kapaa's Kaz Espina on his head, winning the top spot in the 113-pound boys division.

Kauai’s Mason Stoll-Tolentino turns Kapaa’s Kaz Espina on his head, winning the top spot in the 113-pound boys division.

Kauai's Chasen Alayvilla lifts Kapaa's Braeden Jensen in attempt to throw him. Jensen went on to win in the 160-pound class.

Kauai’s Chasen Alayvilla lifts Kapaa’s Braeden Jensen in attempt to throw him. Jensen went on to win in the 160-pound class.

Kauai's Halle Sakai takes Kapaa's Tessa Jensen to the mat in the girls 138-pound championship.

Kauai’s Halle Sakai takes Kapaa’s Tessa Jensen to the mat in the girls 138-pound championship.

Share and Enjoy:
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Bookmarks
  • Add to favorites
  • email
Categories
PA'iNA

Kauai MidWeek 02/15/17



Back to Top