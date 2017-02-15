Garden Isle Wrestlers Throw Down For States
Wrestlers battled it out for state tournament seeding during the KIF championship tourney Feb. 4 at Kauai High’s gym.
Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I
Kapaa’s Michael Anderson tries to break his fall as Waimea’s Noah Espanto takes him to the mat. Espanto advanced to the 126-pound championship.
Kauai’s Jordyn Kahananui defeats Kapaa’s Danielle Santos for the championship, girls 112-pound division.
Kauai’s Mason Stoll-Tolentino turns Kapaa’s Kaz Espina on his head, winning the top spot in the 113-pound boys division.
Kauai’s Chasen Alayvilla lifts Kapaa’s Braeden Jensen in attempt to throw him. Jensen went on to win in the 160-pound class.
Kauai’s Halle Sakai takes Kapaa’s Tessa Jensen to the mat in the girls 138-pound championship.