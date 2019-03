Garden Isle Soccer Stars Shine At Tourney

Local soccer players once again headed to Hawai‘i Island for the annual Big Island Soccer League Coed Tournament. Though the Garden Isle team dropped its first two games, the group rallied to win the next two to make it to the third-place game. In this match, Kaua‘i beat Big Island’s Mayhem, 8-0.

Photos by RON KOSEN

PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I