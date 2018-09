Garden Isle Cyclists Put Pedal To The Metal

Philippine Island Hawai‘i Island Cycling Club held its second annual 100-kilometer bike ride Aug. 8, when riders cruised from Hanamā‘ulu Beach Park to Kīlauea Lighthouse and back. For more info on the ride or club, contact Angelo Catiggay at acatiggay@outlook.com.

Photos by RON KOSEN

PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I