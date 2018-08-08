   
Flavors Of Kukui‘ula

The Shops at Kukui‘ula recently presented Flavors of Kukui‘ula in celebration of Kōloa Plantation Days. The event paid tribute to the island’s plantation past with street-style food, music and much more.

Photos by Dennis Fujimoto

