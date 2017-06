Cyclists Convene For Annual Bike Race May 27

More than 100 riders journeyed from Kekaha to Koke‘e May 27 for the eighth annual Pedal to the Meadow bike race, hosted by Bicycle Racing Kauai and Tradewind Cycling Team. The 15.75-mile trek included a nearly 4,000-foot incline. For more information, visit pedaltothemeadow.com.

Photos by RON KOSEN

PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I