   
KMW-Paina-053018-6123

Creative Festival And Dance Show

KUGA Inc. presented the 10th annual Love Life Creative Festival and Dance Showcase May 18 at Kaua‘i War Memorial Convention Hall and May 19 at Po‘ipū Beach Athletic Club.

Photos by Matt Feeser

Share and Enjoy:
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Bookmarks
  • Add to favorites
  • email
Categories
PA'iNA

Kauai MidWeek 5/30/18



Back to Top
 