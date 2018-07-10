   
KMW-Kosen-071118-1027

Central Maui Triumphs Over Kawaihau

Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex hosted a Little League state tournament matchup June 30 between Central Maui and defending champs Kawaihau. Central Maui not only won the game, 6-5, but went on to capture the tournament.

Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I

