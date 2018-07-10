Central Maui Triumphs Over Kawaihau

Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex hosted a Little League state tournament matchup June 30 between Central Maui and defending champs Kawaihau. Central Maui not only won the game, 6-5, but went on to capture the tournament.
Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I
Kawaihau’s Sianni Sakai safely steals second after beating the throw to Central Maui’s Japheth Joaquin.
Kawaihau’s Haka Bukoski hits a soft ground ball, as Central Maui catcher Raige Velez looks on.
Kawaihau’s Tyrus Haumea takes a swing.
Nainoa Hamura of Kawaihau puts all his weight behind the pitch.
Noah Delanoza of Kawaihau comes up just short of recording a triple as Central Maui’s Diego Akahi applies the tag for the out.