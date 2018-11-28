Budding Athletes Swing For The Fences

The Anahola Dodgers and Kapa‘a Cardinals faced off in a Kawaihau T-ball match Nov. 10 at Bryan J. Baptiste Memorial Sports Complex. All youngsters had a chance at bat every inning, and no score was kept.
Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I
Cardinal Lokepa Laa Moranz prepares to swing after a big windup.
Cardinals’ first baseman Levi Planas tries to hang on to a pop fly.
Cardinal Taj Kaneakua celebrates snagging the ground ball, but doesn’t appear to be concerned about any baserunners.
Dodgers’ shortstop Daelan Danner makes a long throw to first.
Dodger Mehana Williams kepps her eyes on a grounder.