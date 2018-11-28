   
KMW-Kosen-112818-5840

Budding Athletes Swing For The Fences

The Anahola Dodgers and Kapa‘a Cardinals faced off in a Kawaihau T-ball match Nov. 10 at Bryan J. Baptiste Memorial Sports Complex. All youngsters had a chance at bat every inning, and no score was kept.

Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I

