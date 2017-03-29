KMW-PainaPage-032917-Image05-DL

Anahola Prince Kuhio Day Celebration

The seventh annual Anahola Prince Kuhio Day Celebration took place March 18 at Anahola Beach Park. The event celebrates the leadership and vision of Prince Kuhio, and featured activities, live music, hula, food and craft booths, and much more.

Photos by Daniel Lane

Kauai MidWeek 03/29/17



