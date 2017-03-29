Anahola Prince Kuhio Day Celebration MidWeek Kaua'i staff on March 29, 2017 at 2:32 pm The seventh annual Anahola Prince Kuhio Day Celebration took place March 18 at Anahola Beach Park. The event celebrates the leadership and vision of Prince Kuhio, and featured activities, live music, hula, food and craft booths, and much more. Photos by Daniel Lane Karen Miller, and Barbara and Scott Croft Stephanie Moir and Valerie Saiki Uncle Charlie Pereira and Paki Vaughan Belle and Gardenia Gomes Kaiwa Kamaka, Val Saffery and Niniau Simmons Leila Nelson and Hannah Collins-Doijode Nalei Enus and Eric Shewchuk Ka‘e‘e Ahloo and Leihi‘ilani Kirkpatrick Sally Keale Diana and Rachel Dela Cruz Share and Enjoy: Categories PA'iNA Previous Article MIDWEEK KAUAI – 3/22/17 Next Article So Much Fun!