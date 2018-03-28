Anahola Dodgers Bring Home The Bacon
The Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex in Kapa‘a hosted a Kawaihau Little League minors division matchup between the Anahola Dodgers and the Kapa‘a Mariners March 17. The Dodgers won, 15-2.
Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I
Dodger pitcher Noeau McCorristion and first baseman Bryden Sugai-Salvador go after an infield pop fly.
Mariner Nathan Rapozo takes a swing at a low pitch, while catcher Kaiehu Ahuna tracks the ball.
Dodger Donovan Gonzalez lays down a bunt as catcher Makajah Schmitt keeps his eyes on the ball.
Mariner Isaiah Konishi winds up for the pitch.
Dodger Samiuela Kauvaka safely slides across home plate.