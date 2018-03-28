   
KMW-Kosen-032818-0638

Anahola Dodgers Bring Home The Bacon

The Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex in Kapa‘a hosted a Kawaihau Little League minors division matchup between the Anahola Dodgers and the Kapa‘a Mariners March 17. The Dodgers won, 15-2.

Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I

Share and Enjoy:
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Bookmarks
  • Add to favorites
  • email
Categories
PA'iNA

Kauai MidWeek 3/28/18



Back to Top
 