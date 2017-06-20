Afterburners Rout Kryptonite In Summer Play
The Afterburners and Kryptonite went head-to-head June 11 for a men’s soccer league summer season match at Wailuaā Homesteads Park. The Afterburners routed the Kryptonite, 3-1.
Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I
Kryptonite’s Tyler Morris tries to avoid defender Rory Morris.
Kryptonite goalie Joshua Matsuyama reaches around Kapono Chong-Hansen to block a corner kick.
Afterburners’ Josiah Motosue battles Chance Bukowski for the ball.
Aron Fabiana and Justin “Scrappy” Garma fight for control of the ball.
Afterburners’ Caleb Licke jumps to head the ball away from a Kryptonite player.