Afterburners Rout Kryptonite In Summer Play

The Afterburners and Kryptonite went head-to-head June 11 for a men’s soccer league summer season match at Wailuaā Homesteads Park. The Afterburners routed the Kryptonite, 3-1.

Photos by RON KOSEN
PHOTO SPECTRUM KAUA‘I

PA'iNA

Kauai MidWeek 6/21/17



