‘A Tuna Christmas’ Takes Over Wit

Women In Theatre presents A Tuna Christmas, which runs through Oct. 27, at its facility in Kukui Grove Shopping Center. The play features more than 40 costume changes by Bailey Hutton and James Warrack.

Photos by Dennis Fujimoto

Kauai MidWeek 10/23/19



