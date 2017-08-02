   
KMW-PainaPage-080217-Image08-DL

Koloa Plantation Days Rodeo

CJM Country Stables in Po‘ipu kicked off the 18th annual Koloa Plantation Days Rodeo July 22. The two-day event welcomed contestants as young as 2 and as old as 88, and featured everything from bull riding and double mugging, to team roping, barrel racing and more.

Photos by Daniel Lane

