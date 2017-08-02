CJM Country Stables in Po‘ipu kicked off the 18th annual Koloa Plantation Days Rodeo July 22. The two-day event welcomed contestants as young as 2 and as old as 88, and featured everything from bull riding and double mugging, to team roping, barrel racing and more.
Photos by Daniel Lane
Taylor Langtad and Lexie Snyder
Linda Christopherson, U‘i Bandmann and Thalia Souza
John Rudolph, Zac Hotter and Rebecca Johnson
Rona and Benton Kobashigawa
Charlene Medeiros and Dale Brandon
Ivory, Tamatoa and Jeremy Lloyd
Mele Tancayo and Kilinoe Oliveira
Coryssa, Casera and Elise Silva
Christina De La Fuete, Kristin Tandal, Caleb Tandal, Tonka the dog, Hannah Gulla, Christine Nishimoto and Austin Alao
Christy Castillo, Jimmy Miranda, Laurie Diego, Chaz Rita and Lelan Nishek