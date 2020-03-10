All About Anahola

Positive change often happens when people come together, and this is never more true than at nonprofit Ka Hale Pono, which is getting ready for its 10th annual Anahola Prince Kūhiō Day Celebration, slated for 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at Anahola Beach Park. Aside from vendor booths and local cuisine, guests can expect music, arts and crafts, and more at the free event.

Board president and event organizer Lorna “La” Contrades has been involved since the beginning, and says the festival is a way for the public to beautify and maintain the area.

With each year, the event continues to grow. The organization streamlines its process, increases partnerships and awareness, and improves infrastructure and participation. Yet, the heart of the event remains the same. For Contrades, it has always been about maintaining a sense of togetherness, and reconnecting the present to Prince Kūhiō’s vision for a healthy Hawaiian community.

Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalaniana‘ole was an heir of Kaumuali‘i, the last ali‘i of Kaua‘i.

“Prince Kūhiō worked with patience and tireless efforts in Congress to get the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act of 1921 passed,” says Con-trades. “Today, beneficiaries are able to live on designated homelands.”

However, the educational experience is not limited to just those attending the event. Contrades shares how every year, while putting together the celebration, she also continues to learn something new.

In years past, the organization chose to honor contributions of one kupuna. However, for its 10th anniversary, the nonprofit decided to make a significant change.

“We felt inspired as a committee to chose the theme ‘‘ohana’ for this year’s event … to celebrate the generations of Anahola ‘ohana that have been blessed by the vision and dedicated efforts of Prince Kūhiō.”

To learn more about Ka Hale Pono, find it on Facebook.

All That’s ‘Pono’ About A Nonprofit

Besides its annual Anahola Prince Kūhiō Day Celebration this weekend, the nonprofit Ka Hale Pono Inc. — which got its start in Anahola in 2007 — hosts its 17th annual school supply drive for Anahola keiki in July.

In addition, since 2013, the organization has partnered with Kaua‘i Independent Food Bank’s Kupa‘a Kōkua Kūpuna, which provides food delivery to the homebound once a month. Those attending the Anahola Prince Kūhiō Day Celebration also can bring a canned good to benefit Kaua‘i Independent Food Bank.