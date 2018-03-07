MIDWEEK KAUAI – 3/7/18

3/8/18

Truck Stop Thursday: Kickshaws and Molokoa Food Co.

Kauai Beer Co., 4265 Rice St., 4:30-9 p.m., free. Two local food trucks parked out front of the beer company. (245-2337)

‘Tomatoes on a Windowsill’

CSL Kauai, 4-1579 Kuhio Hwy., 7:30 p.m., $25-$30. Enjoy a one-woman show set in an Italian American home, featuring zany relatives and relations, opera and pasta. (cslkauai.org, 431-1700)

3/10/18

KSA Annual Membership Show

Kukui Grove Center, KSA Gallery, noon-6 p.m. Saturday through Thursday and noon-9 p.m. Fridays through April 13, free. (kauaisocietyofartists.org)

Kilauea River Cleanup

Rock Quarry Beach, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., free. Volunteers should be ready to get wet and dirty. If possible, bring an SUP or kayak. RSVP recommended. (482-0849)

3/11/18

Aloha School’s Annual Carnival Superhero Sunday

Princeville Community Center, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., $2-$8. Dress up in your favorite superhero costumes and join in for games, prizes, food, sweets, bouncy houses and more. (826-6421, alohaschoolhanalei.org)

Princeville Night Market

Princeville Shopping Center, 4-8 p.m., free. This will be a gathering of over 40 local artisans, live music and food trucks. There will be locally made art, clothing, jewelry, home decor and more. (facebook.com/princevillenightmarket, princevillenightmarket@gmail.com)

3/12/18

Bon Dance Practice

Kapaa Hongwanji Social Hall, 7-8 p.m., contact for cost. This is a practice session for beginners or those who need to review. (822-4667)

Overcoming Brain Injury

Waimea Public Library, 6-7 p.m., free. TBI-survivor Robin Bloom gives a talk on how she learned to thrive, overcome fear and reclaim personal power. (robinjbloom.com)

3/13/18

Marketing on a Budget

Kauai Community College, OCET Room #106, $20. This workshop is geared for new and existing business-owners seeking ways to promote their products and services. Pre-registration required. (hisbdc.org, 241-3148)

Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar & Ukulele Concert – Whales Homecoming

Princeville Community Center, 6-8 p.m., $10-$25. Come for live music and free gift drawings. Proceeds Support Hale Halawai Ohana O Hanalei and the program. (mcmasterslackkey.com, 826-1469)

ONGOING

AARP Smart Driving Class

County Planning Commission, meeting room, every second Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon, $15-$20. Refresh your knowledge of driving laws, learn new strategies to cope with the effects of aging on your driving skills and get a discount on your automobile insurance premiums. Advanced registration is required. (823-9635)

Affordable, Experienced Rehab Pilates

Princeville and Kilauea, call for times, location and cost. Medical references available. Fitness only also available. (303-717-6023)

Aloha Aerobics

All Saints Gym, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8:30 a.m., $10. Awesome platform fitness classes provide the most comprehensive workout in Kapa‘a. Wear shoes and bring your own towel; all other equipment is provided. (822-3817)

Aquasize in Paradise

Call Carol for schedule and costs. A water exercise class for all exercise levels. Private and group classes available. (651-7196)

Argentine Tango Lessons

Kapaa Neighborhood Center, Thursdays, and Church of the Pacific Milonga, fourth Fridays, 7 p.m., $10. No experience necessary. Sponsored by YMCA TangoKauai. (267-280-2617, tangokauai@gmail.com)

Armageddon Prophecy Teaching Series

Hanapepe Library Event Center, Wednesdays, 7 p.m., free. The world’s greatest revival is just ahead! Biblical prophecies clearly foretell the major events from now until the Messiah returns. God wants His people to know what will occur in these last days. Kauai United hosts an eight-lesson DVD series, discussion and refreshments. (339-2385)

Art Classes

Art studio, Wailua. Private & small group art instruction. Professional artist offering weekly art classes in pottery, painting, drawing, mixed media for residence & visitors. Beginners welcome! Call for prices and exact location. (argusceramicart.com, arguseliam.com, 634-4031)

Art Classes at HeArtworks Studio

Call for location, time and cost. Creativity coaching and ongoing classes in a variety of media, from oils, acrylics, drawing, mandala, ceramics/pottery and more. Beginners welcome, private/small group instruction available. (634-4031)

Art Classes with Marionette

Call for location, cost and time. Ongoing classes in watercolors, acrylics, silk painting, pastels, sumi-e and more offered throughout the week for tourists and locals, with all materials included and beginners welcome. (631-9173)

Ashtanga Yoga

Dolphin Touch, 4544 Kukui Road, Kapaa, call for time and cost. Morning and evening classes. Also personal fitness training at Dolphin Touch by appointment with Jane Riley. (822-4414, janerileyfitness.com)

Beachside Yoga

Waimea Plantation Cottages Pavilion, Mondays, 5-6 p.m., $10. A gentle and relaxing practice for all skill levels. (378-8533)

Beginning Hula for Women

Hale Halawai ‘Ohana ‘O Hanalei, Hale Pohai Aloha Building, Mondays, 4:30 p.m., contact for cost. Learn about Hawaiian culture, song and art of hula with Kumu Naomi Yokotake. (652-5366)

Beginning Line Dance

Courtyard By Marriott, Coconut Beach, Kapaa, Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30 p.m., $35/month (4 classes) $10/class. Instructor Patricia has more than 30 years of experience as a performer and certified teacher in dance, physical education and gymnastics. (756-3195)

Beginning Tai Chi & Chair Yoga

Kekaha Neighborhood Center, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8-9 a.m., donations welcome. For seniors age 55 and up. (652-1848)

Beginning Tennis

Makai Golf Club, Princeville, adults: Mondays and Wednesdays, 10-11 a.m., $12. CG Bush, U.S. Professional Tennis Association-certified instructor, leads the way. (651-4799)

Bikram Yoga Kauai

4-885 Kuhio Hwy., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., $10/locals. Visit website to see full schedule of classes. (823-9642, bikramyogakapaa.com, kauaibikramyoga@gmail.com)

Body & Mind Clarity

Kalaheo Neighborhood Center, Wednesdays, 8-9:30 a.m., free. Yoga, tai chi and qi gong. Flexibility, strength, balance, relaxation, inner peace and stress management. (passionateliving.faithweb.com)

Body Awareness

Kapaa Neighborhood Center, Mondays, 9:30-10:30 a.m., donations appreciated. Learn about energizing and strengthening through a combination of yoga, qi gong breath work and more with gentle, informative meditative commentary. Suitable for all levels and ages. (212-6228, 822-1931)

Cardio Dance Workout

Golden Lotus Studio, 4-941A Kuhio Hwy., Mondays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 10:30 a.m., $12/single, $40/four classes. Nia is a barefoot cardio dance workout, a combination of dance art, martial art and healing arts. No experience necessary. (635-1589)

Chair Exercises

Koloa Neighborhood Center, Mondays, 10:30-11:30 a.m., free. An all-gentle chair fun aerobic for half an hour, followed by chair tai chi and yoga. (passionateliving.faithweb.com)

Children’s Arts and Crafts Club

Hale Halawai Ohana O Hanalei, Uncle Jack’s Place Building, Wednesdays, 1-3 p.m., $20/day. A new afterschool creative arts program featuring art, music, homework and games for children ages 7-11. A fun, safe and supportive environment for kids to get together, learn, play and create. (826-1011)

Continuing Education

Kauai Community College, Office of Continuing Education, call for date, time and cost. The college hosts a variety of classes for adults. Classes include computer skills, gardening, private security guard training and more. (245-8318)

Core Training for Boomers

Kapaa Neighborhood Center, 4491 Kou St., Mondays, 9:30-10:30 a.m., donations suggested. In a safe environment, stretch your body, strengthen your core and awaken the power that lies within. For Boomers age 50 and older. (212-6228)

CrossFit Prep Course

Puhi soccer fields right behind Harley Davidson, Mon.-Fri.. 5:30 p.m., free. Learn CrossFit basics and get a great workout with CrossFit HI Impact. (651-1413, crossfithi@gmail.com)

Dance Classes for All Ages at Princeville

Princeville at Hanalei Community Center, Mondays and Fridays, call for times and cost. Kauai Dance Center teaches ballet, hip-hop and more for all ages and abilities. (823-9588, kauaidancecenter.com)

Dance Lessons

Kilauea Studio, Tuesdays-Thursdays, call for times, $10-$12. Lessons include instruction in gymnastics, Tahitian, hip hop, creative dance, ballet, belly dance, musical theater and more for ages 3-5 or 5-15. (540-798-9516)

Experience of Death in Life

Princeville at Hanalei Community Association, every other Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., free. An opportunity for reflections, insights and transformation in an intimate setting. (855-8456)

Fitness Classes

Contact for location, class schedule and cost. A variety of group fitness classes are available. (puuwaifitnesskauai.com, 212-4034)

Fitness Classes

Kauai Athletic Club, 4370 Kukui Grove St., Lihue, various dates and times. Featuring 40-plus classes per week including: Cardio Kickboxing, Cycling, Interval/Circuit, Body Sculpting, F.I.T., Seniors, Yoga and Stretch and more. Call for information on class times, day pass fees and ongoing membership rates. (245-5381, joshua@kauaiathleticclub.com)

Garden Island Gymnastics

Garden Island Gymnastics, 5611 Kawaihau Road, Mondays-Saturdays, call for schedule and costs. Age 1 1/2 years and up, all skill levels. (635-3392, gardenislandgymnastics@gmail.com)

Glass Beadmaking And Jewelry

Call for location, classes available daily from 9 a.m. to noon and evenings Monday through Saturday, call for cost and more information. Learn to form hot glass and sculpture on a torch, jewelry making, chains and components, hammering, wire wrapping, silver fabrication, soldering and metal clay. (651-1766)

Halau Hula Na Lei Kupua O Kauai

Church of the Pacific, Princeville, Thursdays, 4 p.m., contact for cost. Open to all adults. (639-0964)

Harmonie Fitness

Princeville at Hanalei Community Association, 8:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m. Saturdays, $15. Attend a burn barre class with Harmonie Hernandez. (652-9160)

Hip-Hop Classes

KUGA, classes run in seven-week sessions, email for days/times/cost. KUGA offers hip-hop, break dancing and zumba. Ages 4 to adults. (kuga808.com, kuga808@mac.com)

Horsemanship and Horseback Riding Lesson Program

Call for location, Wednesdays, 9 a.m. kids, 11 a.m. adults, 2:15 p.m. children and preteens, 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. adults; Thursdays, 9 and 10:30 a.m. home school kids, 2:15 p.m. children and preteens, 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. adults; Saturdays, 11 a.m. preteens, 1 and 2:15 children, 3:30 p.m. preteens, 4:30 p.m. teens, $180/month. Riders will learn horsemanship aspects including riding, leading, grooming, tacking, herd dynamics and horse care. (634-3896, hhkauai@gmail.com, healinghorseskauai.com)

Horsemanship and Horseback Riding Lesson Program: Miniature Horse Outreach

Call for location, Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-noon, $180/month. Riders will learn horsemanship aspects including riding, leading, grooming, tacking, herd dynamics and horse care. (634-3896, hhkauai@gmail.com, healinghorseskauai.com)

Hula and Tahitian Dance

Behind the Kapaa Neighborhood Center under the palm trees, Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m., Thursdays at 4 p.m., free. Call for more information. (755-5841)

Hula and Tahitian Dance

Call for various times, locations and cost information. Kumu hula Leilani Low teaches hula, Tahitian and Maori dance to all ages. (651-0682)

Hula and Tahitian Dance

Hawaiian Cultural Center – Coconut Marketplace, Mondays, 5 p.m. for girls ages 5-12, 6:39 p.m. for teens and wahine, contact for cost. Leilani Rivera Low teaches hula and Tahitian. (651-0682, darryl.leilani@hawaiiantel.net)

Hula and Tahitian Dance

Koloa Neighborhood Center, Tuesdays, 3:45 p.m., contact for cost. Leilani Rivera Low teaches hula for girls ages 5-12. (651-0682, darryl.leilani@hawaiiantel.net)

Hula Class

Koloa Neighborhood Center, 3461 Weliweli Road, Koloa, 3:30 p.m. keiki, 4:45 p.m. wahine, $30/month. Hula and Tahitian for beginning keiki age 4 and up; teens and wahine class for beginning intermediate dancers. (651-0682)

Hula Classes

All Saints Church gym, 1065 Kuhio Hwy., Kapaa, 6:15 p.m. keiki, 7:30 p.m. wahine, $30/month. Hula & Tahitian for beginning keiki age 4 & up; Teens and wahine class for intermediate and advanced dancers. (651-0682)

Hula Classes

Koloa Neighborhood Center, Mondays, 3:30-4:30 p.m. ages 5-10, 5:30-7 p.m. adult beginners, $25/enrollment, $35/monthly. Halau Ka Waikahe Lani Malie welcomes new students. (634-6077, c.laamea.almeida@gmail.com)

Hula Classes

Lihue Lutheran Church Hall, Thursdays, 3:30-4:30 p.m. age 11-18, $25/enrollment, $35/monthly. Halau Ka Waikahe Lani Malie welcomes new students. (634-6077, c.laamea.almeida@gmail.com)

Hula Dancing Lessons

Hale Halawai ‘Ohana ‘O Hanalei, Hale Pohai Aloha Building, Mondays, 4:30-5:30 p.m., contact for cost. Oli history with Kaohu Harada. (212-4868, 826-1011)

Hula/Kumu Hula Leihi‘ilani Kirkpatrick

Call for dates, times and cost of hula lessons at Princeville at Hanalei Community Center, Kapaa Community Center and Wailua Homesteads. Classes for keiki, teens and adults. (822-3016, princevillecommunity.com)

Hula/Tahitian Dance Combo Class

Contact for location in Kapaa and cost, Saturdays. 9-10 a.m. beginners dance, 10-11 a.m. beginners drumming. (tiareapetahi.com, 291-9768)

I Can Sew Kauai

Contact for location, times and cost. I Can Sew Kauai offers sewing classes for keiki to adults. Learn basic techniques or work on your own projects. (icansewkauai.com, 635-6240)

Instrument Lessons

Kilauea Farms, call for meeting place, dates, times and cost. Kirk Smart offers guitar lessons for students of all ages and levels and beginning piano, bass and drum lessons. (652-7226)

Jedi Training

Call for location and cost, Kapaa, Thursdays at 4-5 p.m. A class for kids ages 8-15 to experience a blend of yoga, martial arts, breath work and nature awareness. Kids will develop self-control and confidence while having fun under the expert guidance of Marko Kowalski. (212-6228)

Junior Tennis Program

5380 Honoiki Road, Princeville, Mondays 4-5 p.m. ages 4-5, Tuesdays 4-5 p.m. ages 8-11, Wednesdays 4-5 p.m. ages 6-7 and adults, Thursdays 4-5 p.m. ages 12-15. Call for more information. (821-8225)

Kauai Creative Kids Gymnastics and Dance

Contact for Kilauea studio location, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, contact for times, $10-$12. A morning program takes place for children ages 3-5 and an afterschool program takes place for children ages 6-11. Classes cover gymnastics, Tahitian, hip hop, creative dance and more. (540-798-9516)

Kauai Dance Center classes

Call for location, times and cost. Classes for all ages and abilities, certified by Royal Academy of Dance. (823-9588, info@kauaidancecenter.com)

Kauai Dance Theatre

Various locations, including Kauai Dance Theatre iand Lihue Parish Hall, call for meeting place, times and cost. (332-9737, kauaidancetheatre.com)

Kauai Power Yoga

4-1191 Kuhio Hwy. Suite B, see website for times and costs. Kauai Power Yoga specializes in hot power yoga and all things vinyasa. (635-5868, kauaipoweryoga.com)

Kauai Yoga on the Beach

Kauai Shores Hotel, oceanfront lawn, 420 Papaloa Road, Tuesdays through Fridays and Sundays, 8:30 a.m., $20-$10/tourists and kamaaina, donation/kamaaina seniors.Yoga in the Yin (or quiet) style promotes whole-health and well-being and is a vital counterpart to our stressful, time-pressured everyday habit of body and mind. (kauaiyogaonthebeach.com)

Kids Gym and Dance Classes

Contact for location, Mondays-Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-noon and 3-6 p.m., $10-$12. (540-798-9516)

KPAL Wrestling

KPAL Facility, Kapaa, Wed.-Fri., 4-6 p.m., contact for cost. KPAL Wrestling holds classes for those ages 4-18. (652-6999)

KUGA Visual Arts Classes

KUGA Visual Arts Studio, 2-2436 Kaumualii Highway, Kalaheo, contact for times based on child’s age and cost. Children learn a foundation of visual arts and the tools to express themselves. (639-6889, kugavisualarts@gmail.com, kugava.com)

Kundalini Yoga

Contact for location, times and cost of Monday and Tuesdays classes. Join Diane Cline, RYT for breath-work, movement and meditation as tools for a happy and healthy life. (480-244-7676, yogainspirations.com)

Kundalini Yoga with Satya Kaur

Hanalei Community Center, Kuhio Hwy., Wednesdays, 10 a.m., plus private classes. Unify body, mind and spirit for flexibility, strength and focus. (826-0050)

Kupuna Wellness Fitness Program

Hanapepe Neighborhood Center, 8-9:30 a.m., Mondays, free for seniors 55 and older. Chair and/or standing cardiovascular strength training. (652-8985, kupunawellness@gmail.com)

Kupuna Wellness Fitness Program

Kalaheo Neighborhood Center, Fridays, 8-9:45 a.m., free for seniors 55 and older. Chair and/or standing cardiovascular strength training. (652-8985, kupunawellness@gmail.com)

Kupuna Wellness Fitness Program

Kalaheo Neighborhood Center, Wednesdays, 8-9:45 a.m., free for seniors 55 and older. Mix of Yoga, Tai Chi, and Gi Gong moves. (652-8985, kupunawellness@gmail.com)

Kupuna Wellness Fitness Program

Koloa Neighborhood Center, Mondays, 10:30-11:30 a.m., free for seniors 55 and older. ChairAerobic, strength and stretch. (652-8985, kupunawellness@gmail.com)

Kupuna/Seniors Yoga

Hanalei, call for location, Fridays, 4-5 p.m., $10. Come stretch, gain strength, flexibility and have fun. (826-9642)

Learn to Play Roller Derby

Kapaa Bypass hockey rink, Sundays, 5:30 p.m., contact for cost. Garden Island Renegade Rollerz are recruiting new players and referees. No experience is required. (gardenislandrenegaderollerz.com)

Lulu’s Power Yoga

Yoga House, Kapaa, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7 a.m., call for cost. Begin your day with a different experience. Now at Princeville Yoga on Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m. and Sundays at 9 a.m. (652-6582)

Makai Golf Clinics

Makai Golf Club at The St. Regis Princeville Resort, Saturdays at 11 a.m., $10/person, free/junior golfers. Makai Golf Club hosts a short-game clinic where students learn how to putt, chip and pitch. (826-1912)

Makai Golf Clinics

Makai Golf Club at The St. Regis Princeville Resort, Sundays at 11 a.m., $10/person, free/junior golfers. Makai Golf Club hosts a full-swing clinic where students learn how to create a consistent golf swing. (826-1912)

Music Lessons

Hanapepe Hawaiian Congregational Church, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 3:30-4:10 p.m., 4:15-4:50 p.m., 5-5:40 p.m., $20. Music lessons include ukulele (ages 8 and up), guitar (12 and up), piano (8 and up) and voice (10 and up). (335-3505, hanapepehawn@gmail.com)

Oasis of Peace

Call for location and cost, Kapaa, Thursdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Come experience peace and develop more joy, clarity and strength for life s challenges through Raja Yoga meditation with gentle commentary. (634-1125)

Oceanside Yoga

Marriott Courtyard, Coconut Beach, Kapaa, Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, & Friday, 8-9 a.m. and 9:30-10:30 a.m., $17/general, $12/kamaaina. Start your day with yoga and enjoy the view and sound of the ocean. Mats provided. (283-2501, soundcurrentmovement.com)

Piano/Voice/Organ Lessons

Studio in Lihue, call for address, days, time and cost. For students of all ages and levels. (245-2903)

Pilates

Call for meeting place, dates, times and cost. Call to book private and semi-private session. (639-3074, pilateskauai.com)

Pilates – Basic Core Fitness at Princeville

Princeville at Hanalei Community Association, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8:45 a.m., $10. Gentle, effective low-intensity cardio with pilates-based strength exercises and yoga stretches. Bring a mat for floor exercises. (652-0363)

Pilates on North Shore

Hanalei Community Center, Mondays and Thursdays, 9:15 a.m.; Tuesdays, 10:15 a.m. and 4:45 p.m.; The Parish House, Kilauea, Fridays, 10 a.m.; $10. Join in these pilates mat classes. Bring a yoga mat. (482-0186)

PiYo Fitness Classes

Kalaheo Wellness Center, 2-2527 Kaumualii Hwy., costs vary depending on class. PiYo LIVE class runs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 7-8 a.m. or 12:30-1:30 p.m.; MELT class is Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon-1 p.m.; Barre & Beyond class is Mondays, 7-8 p.m., or Thursdays, 6-7 p.m.; Pilates Equipment Training is Mondays and Fridays, 8:30-11:30 a.m. (445-4231, mfastenau@braidedblessings.com)

Plein Air Pastel/Oil Painting Lessons

Call for location, time and cost. Helen Turner teaches both beginning and advanced plein air pastel and plein air oil painting for individuals or pairs, with all materials provided. (hit@helenturner.com)

Pre and Post-Natal Pilates Courses

Poise Pilates Studios, pre-natal Fridays 12:30-1:30 p.m., post-natal Wednesdays 5:30-6:30 p.m., $250/course. Learn how to safely exercise while pregnant and regain your body after you have the baby. (742-2348)

Prenatal Yoga

Wailua Homesteads, 491 Kamalu Road, Kapaa, Tuesdays, 10-11:30 a.m., $10/session. Yoga for all stages of pregnancy. (823-6826)

Qi Gong Classes

Kahuna Valley Retreat, check website for schedule and cost. Francesco Garripoli teaches qi gong classes for beginners and advanced practitioners alike. Donations support the Mentor Ohana teen program. (kahunavalley.org)

Qi Gong Golden 8

Lihue Neighborhood Center, Thursdays, 1-2 p.m., free. Promotes balancing the body for greater health, increasing vitality and radiating more energy. (635-0306)

QiDance and QiForze Class

Kapaa Neighborhood Center, Wednesdays, 4-5 p.m. QiDance, 5-6 p.m. QiForze, donations accepted. Resistance bands and a mat or towel for padding are suggested fro the QiForze class. (danceforze@gmail.com)

Reiki Classes

Call for location in Kapaa, times and costs. Master Susan Sluys teaches this ancient hands-on healing for yourself, your loved ones and world peace, touching on history, hand positions, treatment of self and more. (652-2909)

Restorative Yoga & Tai Chi Classes

Call for location, appointment and cost. Holding postures and releasing deep tension for beginners in tai chi and much more in a clean, temperature-controlled and comfortable studio. (652-1848, yogamartha.com)

Restorative Yoga Classes

Call for directions, Kilauea, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15-9:15 a.m., donation or trade. (280-9634)

Senior Fitness Classes

Kauai Athletic Club, 4370 Kukui Grove St., Lihue, Mondays-Fridays, 10:30 a.m., $38 per month, ages 60-plus (includes full use of all club facilities including non-senior classes). ID required. Call for details on classes and facilities. (245-5381, kac@kauaiathleticclub.com)

Senior Yoga by the Sea

Kapaa Neighborhood Center, Mondays, 11 a.m.-noon, donations welcome. Gentle movements, chair yoga, therapeutic and deep relaxation. (634-7544, abhirama108@gmail.com)

Silver Sneakers

Kauai Athletic Club, 4370 Kukui Grove St., Lihue, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10:30 a.m., call for cost. For all fitness levels, exercise standing or sitting in a chair. Silver Sneakers Membership is free to qualifying seniors 65-and-over and includes full use of club facilities. Call for qualification requirements. (245-5381, kac@kauaiathleticclub.com)

Singing Lessons

Robert Carrasco Voice Studio, Kekaha, call for appointments and cost. Expert private voice training, performance/audition coaching, and vocal rehabilitation. (917-402-6866, 320-3896)

Sit and Be Fit at Princeville

Princeville at Hanalei Community Association, Mondays, 10:30 a.m., $5/suggested donation. Working in and around a chair with gentle movements to strengthen and stretch. Safe for all bodies. (652-0363, princevillecommunity.com)

Tahitian Classes

Courtyard by Marriott Resort, Wednesdays, 6-6:45 p.m., contact for cost. Ariel Leilani Bond teaches Tahitian classes for girls. (651-0682)

Tahitian Classes

Hawaiian Cultural Center – Coconut Marketplace, Saturdays, 11 a.m.-noon, contact for cost. Ariel Leilani Bond teaches Tahitian classes for teens and wahine. (651-0682, darryl.leilani@hawaiiantel.net)

Tahitian Classes

Koloa Neighborhood Center, Thursdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m., contact for cost. Ariel Leilani Bond teachers Tahitian classes for teens. (651-0682, darryl.leilani@hawaiiantel.net)

Tahitian Dance Classes

Kilauea Studio, Tuesdays, 4-5 p.m. (children’s Tahitian basics) and 5-6 p.m. (adult Tahitian basics for fitness), $12-$15. (540-798-9516)

Tahitian Drumming

Kelia Beach, Wednesdays, 6 p.m., free. (631-3103)

Tai Chi at Princeville

Princeville at Hanalei Community Association, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7:15 a.m., $10 sliding scale. Practice the ancient art of Tai Chi as a healing exercise using graceful fluid movement. (652-7290, princevillecommunity.com)

Tai Chi Chuan

Lihue location, call for location/days/times, free. Tiru Sadasivam teaches a free introductory class in Tai Chi Chuan (the Art of Peaceful Energy). (245-8694, TiruTaiChi@AOL.com)

Tai Chi for Arthritis Exercise

Kapaa Neighborhood Center, 4491 Kou St., Fridays 10:30-11:30 a.m., free. A stretch & strengthen program led by an Arthritis Foundation cert. instructor. (You don’t have to have arthritis.) Range of motion, weights, resistance bands and a light endurance routine. (822-1931)

Taijiwuxigong

Hanalei Community Center, Hanalei, Thursdays, 5-6:15 p.m., call for cost. Join this qi gong class for men and women. (651-8880)

Thursday Senior Flow Yoga

Lihue Neighborhood Center, Thursdays, 4-5:30 p.m., free. Emphasis is on overall health as we move through poses that build strength, allow stretching, improve balance and encourage relaxation. (nicolemstreet@gmail.com, 631-5415)

Tiffany HIIT

Princeville at Hanalei Community Association, Saturdays, 8 a.m., $15. This is a high intensity interval training class incorporating strength and cardio for all levels. (310-614-8097)

Total Body Conditioning (Chair and Standing Options)

Hanapepe Neighborhood Center, Mondays, 8-9:30 a.m., and Kalaheo Neighborhood Center, Fridays, 8-9:30 a.m., free. Cardiovascular conditioning, strength training, balance, flexibility and coordination. (passionateliving.faithweb.com)

Traditional Karate

Call for meeting location, Kapaa area, call for times/cost. Learn traditional karate. (212-6228)

Transformational Pilates

Princeville, call for address, days, times and cost. Sue Krisa offers total “reformer” workouts in a private studio. Individuals and couples welcomed. (354-1789)

Tuesday Chair Yoga

Lihue Neighborhood Center, Tuesdays, 4-5:30 p.m., free. Emphasis is on strength building, stretching, balance and relaxation technique. We stretch, twist, balance and get the joints moving. The chair is used in many modified yoga poses, then removed for some floor work and relaxation. (nicolemstreet@gmail.com, 631-5415)

Various Classes

Kauai Community College, 3-1901 Kaumualii Hwy., Lihue, call for dates/times/cost. Offering a variety of classes including, Securing Your Home Computer, Communicating With Skype, and Basic Parliamentary Procedures. (245-8225)

Villabrille/Largusa Kali System

Call for location, times and cost. Learn the Filipino martial art of self-defense, coordination and confidence. (652-2598)

Violin, Viola and Cello Lessons

Kauai Music and Sound, Kapaa, contact for days, times and cost. All levels of violin and beginning to intermediate viola and cello lessons. (346-1522)

Voice Lessons

7545 Koolau Rd., Kilauea and 3133 Oihana St., Lihue, Tuesdays and Thursdays, call for time and cost. Voice lessons for all ages and styles of music, beginners to advanced. (652-1323, dollyvocalhawaii@gmail.com)

Wili-style Haku Lei Making

Kauai Museum, second Fridays, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., call for cost. Elvrine Chow teaches how to make a haku lei. Materials provided. Pre-registration required. (634-9999)

Yoga

Kauai Athletic Club, 4370 Kukui Grove St., Lihue, Mondays, Wednesdays: 6:30-8 p.m., Saturdays: 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Call for information on-day pass fees and ongoing membership rates. (245-5381, kac@kauaiathleticclub.com)

Yoga – Jai Jai at Princeville

Princeville at Hanalei Community Association, Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m., Fridays at 5 p.m., $10 suggested donation. Joy of aligning movement with breath. Gentle flowing movement and restorative poses for body and mind. (346-7821)

Yoga – Nidra Meditation at Princeville

Princeville at Hanalei Community Association, Wednesdays at 7 p.m., contact for cost. Gentle flow stretching, breathing, mudras, chants and meditation for health and wholeness. (346-7821)

Yoga – Gentle Hatha at Princeville

Princeville at Hanalei Community Association, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, 7 a.m., $5. Gentle Hatha yoga for all ages. Please arrive early to find your spot. (826-6922, princevillecommunity.com)

Yoga – No Sweat Chair at Princeville

Princeville at Hanalei Community Association, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10:30 a.m., donation. Easy yoga for all bodies in and around a chair. (206-910-6146)

Yoga & Fitness Fusion Class

Kilauea Farms, Mondays, 10-11:15 a.m. fitness fusion; Fridays, 7-8 a.m. yoga, visit website for cost. (kauaiyogaandfitness.com)

Yoga and Meditation

Kauai Dharma Center, 5184 Kome St., Kapaa, Thursdays, 6-8 p.m., call for cost. Tibetan Buddhist Tantric Yoga and meditation. (652-0551)

Yoga By Donation

Yoga Hanalei, Above Bar Acuda, Wednesdays, 5 p.m., donations accepted. Come stretch your body and mind. (826-9642)

Yoga Classes

KAC, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, 7 a.m., free for members, $10.42/day pass. (janerileyitness.com, 212-1451)

Yoga Classes

Kalaheo Yoga, 4427 Papalina Road, Kalaheo, see schedule online, $16/class, $100/10 classes. Learn and improve different techniques and styles of yoga from highly qualified instructors. (kalaheoyoga.com, 651-1568)

Yoga Classes

Kauai Athletic Club, 4370 Kukui Grove St., Lihue, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7-8:30 a.m., $10/day. Call for information on-day pass fees and ongoing membership rates. (245-5381, kac@kauaiathleticclub.com)

Yoga Therapy

Coral Reef Hotel oceanfront, Kapaa, call for dates, times and cost. Marilyn Summer teaches a powerful yoga experience for integration of body, mind, heart and spirit. (442-2577, marilynsummer@hotmail.com)

Yoga, Pilates and Yogalattes

Kauai Athletic Club, noon and 1:30 p.m. Saturdays yogalattes, free for members, $10.42 day pass. Yogalattes, combo of yoga and pilates; warrior yoga; for those who need flexibility and balance in their lives; yoga stretch, a full-body workout and stretch. (212-1451)

YogAlign Classes

Mana Yoga Studio, visit website for schedule and costs. All level restorative posture therapy based yoga classes. (YogAlign.com, 652-3823, yogalignkauai@gmail.com)

Youth, Teen and Adult Dance & Fitness Classes

Contact for location, schedule and cost. Let’s dance! (kilaueastudio.com, info@kilaueastudio.com)

Zumba

Hanapepe Neighborhood Center, inquire for days, 5:30-6:30 p.m., donations accepted. Zumba fitness for all ages. (353-1975, bray.zumba808@gmail.com)

Zumba

Kauai Athletic Club, 4370 Kukui Grove St., Lihue, Mondays: 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays: noon, call for cost. Latin dance based workout – more “fun” than “exercise.” Call for information on day pass fees and ongoing membership rates. (245-5381, kac@kauaiathleticclub.com)

Zumba Fitness

Check website for meeting place, schedule and cost. Join licensed Zumba instructor Tricia with her salsa flair. (patriciaagustinmelendez1.zumba.com)

Zumba Fitness

Church of the Pacific in Princeville, Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., all classes $7 drop in fee or $5 with 10 visit card purchase. (635-3519)

Zumba Fitness

Kauai Veterans Center, 3125 Kapule Hwy., Lihue, 5:15-6:15 p.m., $5, $3/veterans, $2/kids 13-17 years old. (639-3937)

Zumba Fitness

Kilauea Parish Hall, 2518 Kolo Road, Kilauea, Wednesdays at 10 a.m., Fridays at 6 p.m., $10. It’s an exhilarating, effective, easy-to-follow, Latin-inspired, calorie-burning dance fitness-party that’s moving millions of people toward happiness and health. (346-3899)

Zumba Fitness Dance Party

St. Williams Church, Hanalei, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., all classes $7 drop in fee or $5 with 10 visit card purchase. (635-3519)

Zumba, Kripalu Yoga

North Shore location, call for address, Tuesdays, 7:30-8:45 a.m. Kripalu Yoga; 8:45-9:45 a.m. zumba; call for cost. Participate in one or both of these classes in Kripalu Yoga and zumba. (828-6863, wendyval@aol.com)

1 COMEDY

Comedy listings in alphabetical order. Please contact us about any outdated events by emailing calendar@midweek.com.

1 COMMUNITY

Community listings in alphabetical order. Please contact us about any outdated events by emailing calendar@midweek.com.

AARP Meeting

4444 Rice St., conference room B, second Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., free. Meet up for a potluck and speaker presentations. (651-1111)

AllowLove’s Open Channeling

5245A Kaehulua Rd., Kapaa, third Saturdays, 7:15 p.m., $11 donation. A night of fun and excitement as messages of love and light come through. (821-9606)

Bible Study and Worship

Kapaa United Church of Christ, 1315 Ulu St., Sundays, 9 a.m. everyone; Tuesdays, 6 p.m. men’s study; free. (822-9241)

Bingo Party for Seniors at Princeville

Princeville at Hanalei Community Center, second Tuesdays, 10:45 a.m., free. A fun get-together with healthy snacks, bingo and prizes for community seniors. (826-6687)

Candlelight Meditation

Kilauea Parish House, 2509 Kolo St., Kilauea, Thursdays, 7 p.m., $5-$10/sliding scale donation. (551-6610, bhaktiyogashack.com)

Caregiver Support Group

Kauai Hospice, monthly, free. Facilitated by behavioral health specialist Dennis Pezzato. (245-7277, jpears@kauaihospice.org)

Community Acupuncture

4-976 Kuhio Hwy. Suite A, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., call for cost. Enjoy comfortable, safe and quiet community acupuncture. (652-0381, blujadeacupuncture.com)

Dementia Clinic

Queens Health Care Centers, call for schedule and cost. The Alzheimer’s Association launches its Visiting Geriatrician Program on Kauai with the arrival of Dr. Brett Flynn. Residents may bring family members who may have Alzheimer’s for a consultation. (691-8877, 246-4707)

Disc Golf

Puakea Golf Course, Mondays and Saturdays, 12:30-1:30 p.m. tee time, $15-$20. Those interested in trying disc golf have a range of options including a par 3/keiki course and a full par 18 course. (245-8756)

Edgar Cayce Group

Call for location in Kapaa or Princeville, Thursdays, 4-5 p.m., free. Study cooperation, reincarnation, meditation and EC philosophy. (214-762-3045)

Experience the Presence of God

Hanapepe Library Event Center, Sundays, 11 a.m., free. God wants to have a relationship with you! Join Kauai United for Spirit-filled worship, biblical teaching and a welcoming atmosphere. (339-2385)

Farmer’s Market

Coconut Marketplace, every Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Purchase and sample locally grown fresh fruit and vegetables. (822-3641)

Farmers Market

Hilo Hattie in Lihue, Fridays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Visit a weekly farmers market to purchase fresh local fruits, vegetables and baked goods. (hilohattie.com)

Free Keiki Reiki Clinic

The Specific Chiropractic Center, 2959 Umi St., second Saturdays, contact for time, free. This is an energy healing drug-free treatment for children up to 12 years old that aids in facilitating the healing process and promotes stress reduction and relaxation. (256-8839)

Hanalei Farmers Market

Hale Halawai Ohana O Hanalei, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-noon, free admission. Enjoy delicious locally grown fruits and vegetables from Kauai North Shore farmers. Also appreciate and enjoy Kauai-made arts and crafts created by talented, local artists. (826-1011)

Hanalei Outreach Day

Hale Halawai Ohana O Hanalei – Hale Pohai Aloha Building, second Friday of each month, 8-11 a.m., free. Check out the following agencies: Hoola Lahui Hawaii, Hawaii Health Connector, Mental Health Kokua, Public Health Nursing, Chronic Disease Self Management, Legal Aid, Agency on Elder Affairs, KEO and Workwise. (240-0182, 826-1011)

Hawaii Farmers Union-Kauai Chapter Monthly Meeting and Potluck

Anahola Clubhouse, second Wednesday of every month, 6 p.m., bring a dish. Join Kauai Farmers Union for its monthly local food potluck and education sessions. Bring a dish to share and talk story with family farmers, politicians, restaurants and other local food supporters. (634-5412)

Health Insurance Coverage Enrollment

Call for meeting place, times and cost. Kauai Economic Opportunity can help you enroll in health insurance coverage through healthcare.gov. Individuals and families with special needs accepted year-round. (245-4077 ext. 231)

Heaven on Earth Health Fair

Dolphin Touch Wellness Center, 4544 Kukui St., first Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., free. Learn about your health. Wellness professionals will be on hand to give out information and demonstrate the services they provide. (dolphintouch.org)

Hula Registration

Old Koloa Courthouse, Mondays 5-6 p.m., call for cost and age times. In perpetuation of Hawaiian traditions and culture through hula kahiko, hula auana, oli and ka wa kahiko. (645-1403, haweo_06@yahoo.com)

Intercessory Prayer

Kapaa United Church of Christ, 1315 Ulu St., Kapaa, Wednesdays, 10:15 a.m., free. (822-9241)

Island Grown Artisan Fair

Princeville at Hanalei Community Association, third Sundays, 1-6 p.m., free. Peruse and purchase fine arts, jewelry, wood products and more by local artists. (652-8586)

Jazz Vespers Service

St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, first Saturdays, 5:30 p.m., 6:15 wine and pupu reception. (245-3796)

Journey Through Grief Adult Support Groups

Kauai Hospice, Lihue, call for times and dates, free. (245-7277, jpears@kauaihospice.org)

Kalalea Anahola Farmer’s Market

4541 Hokualele Road, Sundays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., free. (kafarmershui@gmail.com, 652-6236)

Kamaaina Sunday at Anaina Hou

Anaina Hou Community Park, last Sundays, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., free with Hawaii ID. Putt your way through a lush garden and over water features, which map a historical tour of Kauai’s native plants, canoe plants, culturally diverse agriculture arrivals and landscape plants. Last golfer at 7 p.m. (828-2118, anainahou.org)

Kapaa Toastmasters

Kapaa Neighborhood Center, first and third Tuesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m., free. Improve communication and leadership skills in a supportive setting. (635-5404)

Kauai Circle of Tara Dancers

Kauai Taras, second Sunday of each month, contact for time and cost. Celebrate the divine feminine in art with song, music and dance, uplifting humanity through the sacred arts. All are welcome and no experience is necessary. (332-7447, taradhatu.net)

Kauai Community Market

Kauai Community College front parking lot, across from Grove Farm, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., call for cost. The market offers fresh ingredients, holiday foods and gifts, taro products, tropical plants and flowers, coffee, goat cheese, health and beauty items, breakfast and lunch choices, educational demos and more. (kauaicommunitymarket.org)

Kauai Culinary Market

Kukuiula Village, Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m., free admission. Explore this gourmet farmers market and meet local farmers browsing and purchasing their items. (742-9545)

Kauai Habitat for Humanity ReStore

ReStore, Hanapepe, orientation sessions offered Wednesday and Friday mornings, contact for time. Kauai Habitat for Humanity ReStore offers volunteer opportunities geared toward individual interests and skills. (335-0296 ext. 152, volunteer@kauaihabitat.org)

Kawaikini Canoe Club

Contact for meeting place and cost, Sundays, 8:30 a.m. Visitors and residents welcome to join our Sunday morning cruise up to Fern Grotto and back. (wahinemaureen@gmail.com, kawaikini.org)

Kiwanis Club Meeting

Puakea Golf Course, second Tuesdays, 5 p.m., call for cost. All are welcome. (822-1885)

Koloa Outrigger Canoe Club

Call for meeting location, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4:30-5:45 p.m., call for cost. Summer paddling program for youth ages 10-18 years old. (651-6966)

Lihue Toastmasters

County of Kauai Circle Building, second and fourth Tuesdays, noon-1 p.m., free. Improve communication and leadership skills in a supportive setting. (631-8291)

Long-Distance Na Opio Outrigger Canoe Paddling Youth Program

Wailua River, Mondays and Wednesdays, call for times and cost. Puuwai Canoe Club has added a long-distance Na Opio Outrigger Canoe Paddling program to its traditional spring and summer program focused on the regatta, or sprint season. (635-6311)

ManKind Project

Call for locations, Tuesdays and Thursdays, call for times, free. For men who desire a safer world and better relationships with partners. Sessions offer “New Warrior Training Adventure.” (639-9375, 652-3981, mankindproject.org)

Mantra Meditation Circle

Call for location, Sundays, 4 p.m., free. Meditate and participate in a vegan potluck dinner. (551-6610, bhaktiyogashack.com)

Meditation and Yoga Breathing

Call for location, Sundays, 6-8:30 p.m., free. Sing, dance and feel the vibrational sounds of energetic meditation, chanting, yoga breathing and spiritual insights from sacred yoga texts, with vegetarian dinner. (551-6610, kauaikirtan.com)

Menehune Products and Crafts Fair

Waimea Canyon Road (turnoff in Waimea Town), Tuesdays-Saturdays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., free to visitors, booths available for $40/daily. A gathering place of some of Kauai’s finest artisans, crafters and entertainers. (214-8399)

Mini Craft Fair

Cliffs Timeshare, Sundays, noon-5 p.m., free. Featuring premier local artisans, including jewelry, art, photography, hand-painted clothing and more. (651-3617)

Mokihana Club Meetings

Lihue United Church, first Wednesdays, 10 a.m., free. The Mokihana Club is a community-minded service club that offers nursing and music scholarships to local students. (212-1451)

Namahana Farmers Markets

Anaina Hou Community Park, next to Kauai Mini Golf, Kilauea, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Mondays 2 p.m.-dusk, free admission. All locally grown. Many Kilauea farmers. Eat the freshest, healthiest food on Kauai and support a sustainable local food economy. (anainahou.org, 828-2118)

NAMI Kauai

Contact for locations, fourth Wednesday of every month, 6-7:30 p.m., contact for cost. A family-to-family support group open to family members who have a loved one with a serious mental illness. (635-3239)

Namolokama Paddling Practice

Hanalei Bay, Hanalei, Mondays-Thursdays, 5 p.m., call for cost. The canoe paddling season gets underway with women’s practice on Mondays and Wednesdays, and men’s workouts on Tuesdays and Thursdays. (652-1079, namolokama.com)

National Federation of the Blind

State Building, Lihue, first Thursdays, 10 a.m.-noon, free. The Kauai Brand of the National Federation of the Blind meets monthly for people with vision impairments to get together and learn more about community resources and share with one another. Contact for confirmation of meeting place. (274-3333)

North Shore Community Acupuncture

Lee Acupuncture in Ching Young Village, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays, $30-60/sliding scale. Schedule your appointment online. (leeacupuncture.biz)

Oasis of Peace Meditation

4849 Malu Road #2, Thursdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m., free. Easy, natural meditation with commentary and silence. Experience own inner peace and share it with the world. All are welcome. (634-1125)

Open-Mic

Church of the Pacific, first and third Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., free. All ages and levels of musicians and performers are welcome. (238-6883)

Outdoor Farmers Market

Kmart parking lot of Kukui Grove Center garden side, Mondays, 3 p.m., free. Fruits, vegetables, flowers and Kauai made treats by local vendors and businesses. Enjoy a relaxing Monday afternoon with yummy shave ice, fresh bread, local grown produce and more. Plus, the SNAP/EBT program is now accepted at the Monday Market. (kukuigrovecenter.com)

Outrigger Canoe Paddling

Koloa Outrigger Canoe Club, Poipu, Tuesdays and Thursdays, keiki program from 4:30-5:30 p.m., adult program from 5:30-6:30 p.m., call for cost. A great exercise program. Experience not necessary. (651-6966)

Overeaters Anonymous

Kapaa ABHS, first and third Tuesdays, 1:30 p.m., free. Overeaters Anonymous meets with no dues, no fees and no weigh-ins. Please RSVP before attending. (822-0333)

PFLAG Kauai Meeting

St. Michael’s Church’s Zone Room, Lihue, first Tuesdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m., free. Parents, Family and Friends of Lesbians and Gays meeting. (pflagkauai@gmail.com)

Pickleball Play

All Saints Gym, Mondays and Fridays, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free. All levels welcome, with equipment provided. (645-0944)

Poipu Toastmasters

Kauai Christian Fellowship, second and fourth Mondays, 6:30-7:30 p.m., free. Improve communication and leadership skills in a supportive setting. (631-8291)

Questions About Food Stamps

Hale Hoomalu, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, call for times, free. Hale Hoomalu has walk-in appointments available to answer questions and provide assistance with SNAP applications. Nana’s House in Waimea also accepts walk-ins for SNAP assistance. Pre-registration preferred. (Kapaa, 821-2520; Waimea, 338-0252)

Relax & Renew with Gong at Princeville

Princeville at Hanalei Community Association, Mondays, 7:30 p.m., $15. Vibrational sound healing to relieve stress, and bring balance to body, mind and spirit. (480-244-7676)

Roller Derby Clinic

Kapaa Skate Park, Sundays, 4 p.m., women 18 and over, free. New skater clinics for those interested in playing Roller Derby with the Garden Island Renegade Rollerz. (634-4122, jv46n2@yahoo.com)

Sacred Kirtan By The Sea

Kilauea Parish Hall, Thursdays, 7-8:30 p.m., contact for cost. Kirtan connects hearts through ecstatic chant. Bring a cushion or mat to sit on. Bring a sweater or jacket. Weather permitting. (551-6610, meditationkauai@gmail.com)

Support Group

Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital, Conference Room C, 3:30-4:30 p.m., fourth Thursdays, free. Caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or other disorder does not have to be a lonely experience, although it is common to feel alone—to think that no one can understand what is happening. Call to register. (245-3200)

Support Group Gathering

Kapaa Neighborhood Center, second Wednesdays, 4:30-6:30 p.m., free. A supper group get-together for persons with acquired traumatic brain injury and/or spinal cord injury. (635-8304)

Swap Meet Sundays

Kauai Veterans Center, Lihue, 9 a.m. 2 p.m., $10 vendors fee. Bring your stuff! kitchen sink, vintage clothing and tools, crafts for Christmas and what about that vehicle you’re trying to get rid of. (639-7472)

Think B.I.G. (Brain Injury Group)

Kapaa Neighborhood Center, second Wednesdays, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Think B.I.G. provides peer support for persons with acquired brain injury and spinal cord injury. Its primary function is information-sharing and community outreach to the survivors, their families and interested professionals. (822-1931)

VA (Veterans) Outreach

Hale Halawai Ohana O Hanalei, Uncle Jack’s Place Building, Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Veterans now have the opportunity to come together and discuss topics, benefits or just talk story. (826-1011)

Waimea Baptist Church Services

Waimea Baptist Church, Sundays 10:30 a.m., Saturdays 6:30 p.m., Bible study Sundays 9 a.m., free. Pastor James Merritt and Praise Team. (338-1227)

Weight Watchers Beyond the Scale

St. Michael’s and All Angels Church, Fridays, 7:30 a.m. weigh in, 8 a.m. meeting, call for cost. A simple and straightforward plan with fun, supportive groups that make everyone feel at home. Get 24/7 free chat, one-on-one personal coaching and more with membership. (1-800-651-6000, weightwatchers.com)

Weight Watchers Freestyle

St. Michael’s, Lihue, Thursdays, 4:45 p.m., call for cost. A simple and straightforward plan with fun, supportive groups that make everyone feel at home. Get 24/7 free chat, one-on-one personal coaching and more with membership. (1-800-651-6000, weightwatchers.com)

West Kauai Canoe Club

Contact for location and cost, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30 p.m. West Kauai Canoe Club is inviting new paddlers for recreational and competitive outrigger canoe paddling. Open to men and women of all experience levels. (320-0725)

Westside Family Caregiver Support Group

Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital, conference room AB, meets every fourth Thursday, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or other disorders does not have to be a lonely experience, although it is common to feel alone. Share feelings and concerns with others who understand, gain knowledge of the disease and more. Call to RSVP. (245-3200)

Writer’s Enrichment Group

RSVP for Kapaa meeting place and cost, second and fourth Mondays, 5:30 p.m. New or seasoned writers are welcome to join a fun and engaging facilitated writer’s group. (858-926-8991, info@heartignited.com)

Writers Group Forming

Contact for meeting place in Kalaheo and times, free. Writers gather weekly in the evening to share their work, with a previous focus on memoirs. (332-7447, mstone13@hawaii.rr.com)

1 FAMILY FUN

Family fun listings in alphabetical order. Please contact us about any outdated events by emailing calendar@midweek.com.

Ka Hola Kamalei: The Young Children’s Hour

Princeville Public Library, 4343 Emmalani Drive, Princeville, Tuesdays, 10:30-11:15 a.m., free. Friends of the North Shore Library offers story reading with a related craft, as well as songs and fingerplays. For children 1-5 years old. (826-4310)

Keiki Morning Adventures

Mondays Holy Cross Church in Kalaheo, Wednesdays St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Lihue, Fridays Koloa Union Church, 9-11 a.m., free. For newborns to 5 year olds. (645-1486, 645-1488)

Music Together at Princeville

Princeville at Hanalei Community Association, Tuesdays, call for times and cost. Music and movement for children up to age 5 and their grownups. Call for demo. Pre-registration required. (635-4980)

Toddler Thursdays

Kukui Grove Center stage, first and third Thursdays, 11:30 a.m.-noon, free. Enjoy a fun and musical show with the Showtime Characters and keiki craft corner. (kukuigrovecenter.com)

1 HIKES AND TOURS

Hike and tour listings in alphabetical order. Please contact us about any outdated events by emailing calendar@midweek.com.

88 Shrines

Lawai International Center, 3381 Wawae Road, ocean side, Kalaheo, second and last Sundays, 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., donations accepted. Come and experience a tranquil walk on the path of the 88 Shrines and enjoy a brief video and talk-story session about the archaeological and hidden cultural treasure in Lawai Valley. (639-4300, lawaicenter.org)

Daily Public Tours

Kauai Museum, Lihue, 10:30 a.m. to noon, free with museum admission. Tours led by knowledgeable and entertaining docents. (245-6931)

Farm & Cultural Tours

Kealia Farm, 2345 Kealia Road, call for times and rates. Kealia Farm hosts farm tours. (635-4100, kealiafarm.com)

Kauai Food Tours

Check website for meeting places, schedule and costs of tours on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Tour the best food Kauai has to offer. Pre-registration required. (635-0257, tastingkauai.com)

Medicinal Herb Garden Experience

Kauai Farmacy, call for dates and times, $45. Taste fresh herbs, spices and artisanal teas grown and shipped from the Farmacy. Explore diverse permaculture gardens while speaking with gardeners and herbalists. Learn how to use medicinal plants, how to cure herbs and the art of tea-making. Pre-registration required. (kauaifarmacy.com/tea-tastings)

Princeville Botanical Gardens Tours

Princeville Botanical Gardens, Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., Fridays at 9:30 a.m., call for cost. Enjoy a walk through 8-acre gardens, stream valley and cacao orchard while learning about traditional and exotic plant uses, chocolate-making and more. Pre-registration required. (634-5505, kauaibotanicalgardens.com)

Sunset Golf Car Tours

Princeville Makai Golf Club, must check in at least 90 minutes prior to sunset daily, $50/two guests. Enjoy a self-guided tour through one of golf’s “top five most scenic settings,” according to National Geographic Traveler. Advanced registration is required. (makaigolf.com, 826-1912)

Waimea Plantation Lifestyle Tour

Waimea Plantation, Waimea, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, call for times and price. Volunteer guides lead walking tours through the Waimea Plantation cottages and the Waimea Sugar Company “camp” houses, which date from the turn of the 20th century. Tours take approximately 90 minutes and are limited to 12 people. (337-1005)

1 MUSIC

Music listings in alphabetical order. Please contact us about any outdated events by emailing calendar@midweek.com.

Aloha Friday Nights

Kukui Grove Center, Fridays, 7-8 p.m., call for cost. Entertainment at Center Stage. (245-7784)

Artistic License

Shutters Lounge at Kauai Beach Resort, second and fourth Saturdays, 7-10 p.m.; Olympic Cafe, every other Friday, 4-6:30 p.m., free. (346-1522)

Doug and Sandy McMasters Slack Key Concert

Hale Halawai ‘Ohana ‘O Hanalei, Hale Pohai Aloha Building, Fridays, 4 p.m., $10-$25. One of a kind performance by Hawaiian slack key’s most prolific composers, Doug and Sandy McMaster. Enjoy the magic, soothing ambiance of this fingerstyle instrumental musical art form created by Hawaiian paniolo in the late 1700s. (826-1469)

Doug and Sandy McMasters Slack Key Concert

Hale Halawai Ohana O Hanalei, Hale Pohai Aloha Building, Sundays, 3 p.m., $ 10-$25. One of a kind performances by Hawaiian slack key’s most prolific composers, Doug and Sandy McMaster. Enjoy the magic soothing ambiance of this fingerstyle, instrumental musical art form created by Hawaiian paniolo cowboys in the late 1700s. (826-1469)

Larry Rivera

Coconut Marketplace, every Friday, 5 p.m., free. Musical legend Larry Rivera serenades visitors and locals alike. (822-3641)

Larry Rivera’s Love and Aloha Show

Cafe Portofino, 3481 Hoolaulea Way, Lihue, Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., call for cost. Larry and Lurline perform. (245-2121)

Live Music

Wahoo Seafood Grill & Bar, Thursdays Greg Yost and friends 7:30 p.m., Fridays Irene Yoshida and John Cummings 6:30 p.m., Sundays Keola Worthington and guest 7:30 p.m. (822-7833)

Not My First Rodeo Country Band

Trees Lounge, first Saturdays, 9 p.m.-midnight; Kalaheo Steak & Ribs, second Fridays, 7-10 p.m., free. Classic and current country songs. (notmyfirstrodeoband.com, 635-6477)

Slack Key Concert at Princeville

Princeville at Hanalei Community Association, Tuesdays, 6 p.m., $15-$20. Doug and Sandy McMaster perform award-winning traditional Hawaiian slack-key guitar and ukulele featuring songs and stories. (826-1469)

Sunday Jazz & Blues Jam

Shutters Lounge at Kauai Beach Resort, 4-6 p.m., free. Sit in and jam with some of Kauai’s best jazz musicians featuring Amit Heri on guitars, Mike Latif on bass, and Ron Margolis on drums and percussion. Guest musicians and vocalists always welcome. (346-7095)

1 NIGHTLIFE

Nightlife listings in alphabetical order. Please contact us about any outdated events by emailing calendar@midweek.com.

1 REUNION

Reunion listings in alphabetical order. Please contact us about any outdated events by emailing calendar@midweek.com.

1 SPECIAL EVENTS

Special event listings in alphabetical order. Please contact us about any outdated events by emailing calendar@midweek.com.

Kealia Farm-to-Table Weddings

Call to schedule an appointment at Kealia Farm on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Kealia Farm offers special farm-to-table wedding packages. (635-4100, kealiafarm.com)

Pau Hana Dinner & Wine Special

Kukui’s on Kalapaki Beach, Tuesdays and Fridays, 5:30-10 p.m., $33. Enjoy a special dinner and wine special that includes your choice of prime rib, fresh fish or hulihuli chicken, plus a $10 bottle of wine. (kauaimarriott.com)

Poipu Oceanfront Luau

Sheraton Kauai Resort, Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Call for reservations and prices. Connect with Kauai’s rich history and culture, traditional culinary treats and refreshing libations with the blue Pacific Ocean and bright-orange sunset as its stunning backdrop. (634-1499)

Tee For Two

Poipu Bay Golf Course, daily, between 1 and 1:50 p.m., $135/person (includes club rentals). Designed for couples seeking an afternoon of golf, twosomes play 18 holes. Advanced registration is required. (1-800-858-6300)

1 THE ARTS

Art listings in alphabetical order. Please contact us about any outdated events by emailing calendar@midweek.com.

Art Night in Hanapepe

Hanapepe, Fridays, 6-9 p.m., contact for cost. Hanapepe town lights up with a festive atmosphere. Meet the local artists and gallery owners. Enjoy live music, great food and good company as you stroll down Hanapepe Road. (651-9801)

Artist in the House

3811 Edwards Rd., Princeville, Sundays, noon-5 p.m., contact for cost. A mini craft show. (826-7168, hardy@aloha.net)

Hula Demonstration

Kukuiula Village, Palm Court, Poipu, Saturdays, 1-2 p.m., free. Experience authentic hula by the members of Halau Ka Waikahe Lani Malie. (742-9545)

Hula Shows

Coconut Marketplace, Kapaa, Wednesdays at 5 p.m., Saturdays at 1 p.m., free. Enjoy free hula shows. (822-3641)

Kapaa Art Walk

Kapaa main drag, first Saturdays, dusk onward, free. Old town Kapaa offers live music, artists, local businesses, tasty bites, dancing and entertainment. (635-4964)

Kilauea Art Night

Anaina Hou Community Park, last Saturday of each month, 4-8 p.m., free. Live music, over 25 local artisans, food trucks, ice cream, henna tattoos, jewelry, pottery, clothing and more. (845-642-8068, kilaueaartnight@gmail.com)

1 VOLUNTEERS

Volunteer listings in alphabetical order. Please contact us about any outdated events by emailing calendar@midweek.com.

Aloha Minded Volunteers

Call for more information, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Family-style lunch at 1 p.m. Bring gloves and tools if you have them. Covered shoes suggested. Help a family build their home. (346-2646)

Clean The Path

Rest pavilion makai of the Kapaa Neighborhood Center, second Saturdays, 8:30-11 a.m. cleanup; 11 a.m. potluck lunch; free. Friends of the Path clean Ke Ala Hele Makalae, the path that goes by the coast. (639-4561)

Court Appointed Special Advocates

3970 Kaana St., Suite 305, call for time, free. The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program on Kauai is seeking volunteers to be trained as advocates for abused and neglected children in the Family Court system. As a volunteer CASA, you will receive training and then be appointed by the state judiciary to speak up for a child’s safety and well-being. (482-2374)

Forest Workday

Kokee CCC Camp, Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., free. Register with Koke‘e Natural History Museum. (335-9975, kokeemuseum@earthlink.net)

Prevent Suicide Hawaii Taskforce

Email for meeting place and times, free. The Prevent Suicide Hawaii Taskforce offers free training and information regarding suicide prevention and intervention. If you or someone you know is in crisis, don’t hesitate to get help at 1-800-273-8255.(sptrainings@dop.hawaii.edu)