MIDWEEK KAUAI – 3/15/17

3/15/17

Kauai High School Pops Concert 2017

Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall, 6:30 p.m., donations accepted. Performances by Kauai High School Wind Symphony, Jazz Raiders, Chorus and Ukulele Band. (245-3173 ext. 133)

‘Kauai’s Salute For Our Armed Forces’ Auditions

Kauai Veterans Center, call for audition before June 24, free. Kauai Veterans Center is looking for musical performers to join its fundraiser tribute. (651-9785)

3/16/17

Tambi Larsen

Lihue Public Library, 6-7:30 p.m., free. Kauai Historical Society and Lihue Public Library present art from Tambi Larse, an Academy Award-winning art director who worked in the 1950s-1990s, and who drew extensively on Kauai. (kauaihistoricalsociety.org, 245-3373)

Tax Clinics

Goodwill Kauai, 4334 Rice St. #205, Feb. 1-April 1, first and third Thursdays, 4-7 p.m.; first Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Get help filing your tax return. Appointments recommended. (higoodwill.org, 836-0313)

Truck Stop Thursday: Ally’s Cocina and Yamato’s

Kauai Beer Company, 4265 Rice St., 4:30-9 p.m., free. Two local food trucks park in front of the beer company. (245-2337)

3/17/17

Kauai Women Justice Democrats Meeting

Princeville Community Center, 7 p.m., free. Get inspired to take action. This group takes a bold, progressive stance against racism, sexism and profit over people. (kauaiwomenjustice@gmail.com)

3/18/17

Anahola Prince Kuhio Day Celebration

Anahola Beach Park, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., free. (639-1754, khpono@gmail.com, kahaunaele1002@hawaii.rr.com)

Garden Isle Artisan Fair

Poipu Beach, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Browse a great selection of quality handcrafted products from over 35 of Kauai’s finest artisans, including photography, jewelry, soap and more. (634-0243)

Kauai Island Crafters Fair

Koloa Elementary School cafeteria, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Kauai crafters and artisans showcase their handmade products. (kauaiislandcraftersfair.com)

3/19/17

Reiki First Degree Class

Call for location in Wailua, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., $150. Learn from Master Susan Sluys. Includes book, treatment of others and self, attunement, practice, lunch, ceremony and certificate. (652-2909)

3/20/17

Healing Horses Kauai Spring Break Horsemanship and Riding Camp

Call for location, March 20-24, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., $45/day. $40/day if signing up for three or more days, age 4-14. Give your child a fun-filled equestrian adventure in a safe, educational environment. (634-3896, hhkauai@gmail.com)

Kauai Women Justice Democrats Meeting

Kapaa Public Library, 7 p.m., free. Get inspired to take action. This group takes a bold, progressive stance against racism, sexism and profit over people. (kauaiwomenjustice@gmail.com)

E Kanikapila Kakou 2017: Dynamite Team with Dynamite Music Tops Off Dynamite Season!

Kauai Beach Resort, Jasmine Ballroom, 6-9 p.m., call for cost. KUPAOA with Ke ‘Ala Aumoe Dancers perform. (giac05@icloud.com)

Fruits of Paradise Art Exhibition: Works by NTBG Florilegium Society

NTBG Headquarters, 3530 Papalina Road, March 20-May 5, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., $5. Melani Campbell-Carter, Esther Carpi, Jane Goldsmith, Asuka Hishiki, Wendy Hollender, John Patorizo-Pinoi, Kelly Leahy Radding,Trudy Rehbock, Maggie Sporck Koehler and Catherine Watters display their work. (332-7324 ext. 227)

ONGOING

1 CLASSES

Class listings in alphabetical order. Please contact us about any outdated events by emailing calendar@midweek.com.

AARP Smart Driving Class

Kapaa Neighborhood Center, fourth Tuesday of every month, 1 p.m., $15-$20. Refresh your knowledge of driving laws, learn new strategies to cope with the effects of aging on your driving skills and get a discount on your automobile insurance premiums. Advanced registration is required. (822-0448)

ACBL Bridge Club at Princeville

Princeville at Hanalei Community Association, Thursdays at 9:30 a.m., Saturdays at 1 p.m., call for cost. Join a fully sanctioned ACBL duplicate bridge club. (640-7629)

Aerial Skills Instruction

2891B Kamookoa Road, Kilauea, by appointment, $65/session. Learn to climb fabric like Cirque De Sole. A fun and wonderful way to exercise and be healthy. (212-8268)

Affordable, Experienced Rehab Pilates

Princeville and Kilauea, call for times, location and cost. Medical references available. Fitness only also available. (303-717-6023)

Aloha Aerobics

All Saints Gym, Kapaa, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8:30-9:45 a.m., $12. Class includes moments of yoga, stretch, strength training, free weights, cardiovascular, isolated muscle work, creative music and form. Wear shoes and bring your own towel. (822-3817)

Aquacise

Westin Resort Princeville, Wyllie Road, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8:50 a.m. sign up, 9-10 a.m. class, $15. Splash for locals and visitors. (651-7196)

Aquasize in Paradise

Call for schedule and costs. A water fitness class for all fitness levels. Private and group classes available. (651-7196)

Argentine Tango Lessons

Kapaa Neighborhood Center, Thursdays, 7 p.m., $5. No experience necessary. Sponsored by YMCA TangoKauai. (267-280-2617, tangokauai@gmail.com)

Armageddon Prophecy Teaching Series

Hanapepe Library Event Center, Wednesdays, 7 p.m., free. The world’s greatest revival is just ahead! Biblical prophecies clearly foretell the major events from now until the Messiah returns. God wants His people to know what will occur in these last days. Kauai United hosts an eight-lesson DVD series, discussion and refreshments. (339-2385)

Art Classes

Art studio, Wailua. Private & small group art instruction. Professional artist offering weekly art classes in pottery, painting, drawing, mixed media for residence & visitors. Beginners welcome! Call for prices and exact location. (argusceramicart.com, arguseliam.com, 634-4031)

Art Classes at HeArtworks Studio

Call for location, time and cost. Creativity coaching and ongoing classes in a variety of media, from oils, acrylics, drawing, mandala, ceramics/pottery and more. Beginners welcome, private/small group instruction available. (634-4031)

Art Classes with Marionette

Call for location, cost and time. Ongoing classes in watercolors, acrylics, silk painting, pastels, sumi-e and more offered throughout the week for tourists and locals, with all materials included and beginners welcome. (631-9173)

Art Lessons For Children

Call for location, times and cost. Learn to draw realistically using the basic elements of shape. Develop your child’s visual intelligence and ability to focus. Private or small group instruction. Ages 4 and up. (651-6771)

Arthritis Exercise Class

Kapaa Neighborhood Center, 4491 Kou St., Kapaa, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 1-2 p.m., free. A stretch & strengthen program led by an Arthritis Foundation cert. instructor. (You don’t have to have arthritis.) Range of motion, weights, resistance bands & a light endurance routine. (822-1931)

Ashtanga Yoga

Dolphin Touch, 4544 Kukui Road, Kapaa, call for time and cost. Morning and evening classes. Also personal fitness training at Dolphin Touch by appointment with Jane Riley.(822-4414, janerileyfitness.com)

Awareness Through Movement

Kauai Veterans Center, 12:30-1:30 p.m., $10 donation. The class may be helpful for those working through injury, pain, insomnia, stress, PTSD and more. (755-5751)

Baby Massage Classes

3170A Jerves St., Lihue, call for date and time, free. Baby massage is for families with babies ages 0-8 months who are not crawling yet. (245-3897)

Beginning Hula for Women

Hale Halawai ‘Ohana ‘O Hanalei, Hale Pohai Aloha Building, Mondays, 4:30 p.m., contact for cost. Learn about Hawaiian culture, song and art of hula dancing with Kumu Naomi Yokotake. (826-6991, 826-1011)

Beginning Line Dance

Courtyard By Marriott, Coconut Beach, Kapaa, Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30 p.m., $35/month (4 classes) $10/class. Instructor Patricia has more than 30 years of experience as a performer and certified teacher in dance, physical education and gymnastics. (756-3195)

Beginning Tai Chi & Chair Yoga

Kekaha Neighborhood Center, Tuesdays, 8-9 a.m., free/seniors age 55 and up. (652-1848)

Beginning Tennis

Makai Golf Club, Princeville, adults: Mondays and Wednesdays, 10-11 a.m., $12. CG Bush, U.S. Professional Tennis Association-certified instructor, leads the way. (651-4799)

Body & Mind Clarity

Kalaheo Neighborhood Center, Wednesdays, 8-9:15 a.m., free. (passionateliving.faithweb.com)

Boot Camp

Contact for location in Kalaheo, Thursdays, 5:15 p.m., contact for cost. (puuwaifitnesskauai.com, 212-4034)

Cardio Dance Workout

Golden Lotus Studio, 4-941A Kuhio Hwy., Mondays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 10:30 a.m., $12/single, $40/four classes. Nia is a barefoot cardio dance workout, a combination of dance art, martial art and healing arts. No experience necessary. (635-1589)

Children’s Arts and Crafts Club

Hale Halawai Ohana O Hanalei, Uncle Jack’s Place Building, Wednesdays, 1-3 p.m., $20/day. A new afterschool creative arts program featuring art, music, homework and games for children ages 7-11. A fun, safe and supportive environment for kids to get together, learn, play and create. (826-1469, 826-1011)

Community Acupuncture Clinic

Dolphin Touch Wellness Center, Kapaa, Mondays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or Wednesdays from 2 to 5 p.m., $20-$45/session. Appointments are recommended but walk-ins are welcome. (639-3070)

Continuing Education

Kauai Community College, Office of Continuing Education, call for date, time, cost. The college hosts a variety of classes for adults. Classes include computer skills, gardening, private security guard training and more. (245-8318, info.kauai.hawaii.edu/training)

Core Training For Boomers

Kapaa Neighborhood Center, 4491 Kou St., Kapaa, Mondays, 9:15-10:15 a.m., donations suggested. In a safe environment stretch your body, strengthen your core and awaken the power that lies within. For Boomers ages 50-plus. (212-6228)

CrossFit Prep Course

Puhi soccer fields right behind Harley Davidson, Mon.-Fri.. 5:30 p.m., free. Learn CrossFit basics and get a great workout with CrossFit HI Impact. (651-1413, crossfithi@gmail.com)

Dance Classes for All Ages at Princeville

Princeville at Hanalei Community Center, Mondays and Fridays, call for times and cost. Jennifer Bell-Grey teaches ballet, hip hop and more. (823-9588)

Dance Lessons

Kilauea Studio, Tuesdays-Thursdays, call for times, $10-$12. Lessons include instruction in gymnastics, Tahitian, hip hop, creative dance, ballet, belly dance, musical theater and more for ages 3-5 or 5-15. (540-798-9516)

Dog Training Course

All Saints Episcopal Church, Kapaa, call for dates, times, $100/six weeks. Instructor Ellen Carscadden teaches “good dog basics” for dogs four months and older. (652-9372, Ellenlovesdogs2@gmail.com)

Eastside Pilates Classes

Wailua location, call for location/days/times/cost. Private classes in the classical equipment-based Pilates method are offered. (346-4251)

Energy Tai Chi at Princeville

Princeville at Hanalei Community Association, Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m., $20. Tai Chi, energy medicine, energy dance movement, music therapy, sound healing and meditation. (949-874-3016)

Experience of Death in Life

Princeville at Hanalei Community Association, every other Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., free. An opportunity for reflections, insights and transformation in an intimate setting. (855-8456)

Feminine Qi Gong

Birthing A New Humanity Center, Kilauea, Wednesdays, 5-6:15 p.m., call for cost. Join in these Qi Gong classes for feminine bodies. Bring a mat and water. (651-8880)

Fit Class

Lihue Neighborhood Center, Lihue, Mondays, 5;15 p.m., $1. Workout with P90X, Insanity, TurboFire and more. (649-0223)

Fitness Classes

Church of the Pacific, Mondays (core/stretch), Tuesdays (cardio dance), Thursdays (body sculpt), 10 a.m., $10. (651-3617)

Fitness Classes

Contact for location, class schedule and cost. A variety of group fitness classes are available. (puuwaifitnesskauai.com, 212-4034)

Fitness Classes

Kauai Athletic Club, 4370 Kukui Grove St., Lihue, various dates and times. Featuring 40-plus classes per week including: Cardio Kickboxing, Cycling, Interval/Circuit, Body Sculpting, F.I.T., Seniors, Yoga and Stretch and more. Call for information on class times, day pass fees and ongoing membership rates. (245-5381, kac@kauaiathleticclub.com)

Flow YOGA

Hale Halawai Ohana O Hanalei, Hale Poahi Aloha Building, Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays, 8-9 a.m., $5-$15 suggested donation. Participate in flow yoga with Aliyah Sadehu. (aliyah.yoga@gmail.com, 826-1011)

Foam Roller & Franklin Ball Class

Princeville Community Center, Thursdays, 1-2 p.m., call for details. Relieve sore tight necks, shoulders, and back. (303-717-6023)

Free Workouts

New Wave Nutrition (3-3122 Kuhio Hwy A12, Lihue), Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, 5:30 p.m., free. New Wave Nutrition offers free workouts three days a week for anyone interested in health and fitness. (651-5667, bjuohara@gmail.com)

Friday Nights on the Mall

Kukui Grove Center, Fridays, 7-8 p.m., call for cost. Entertainment at Center Stage. (245-7784)

Glass Beadmaking And Jewelry

Call for location, classes available daily from 9 a.m. to noon and evenings Monday through Saturday, call for cost and more information. Learn to form hot glass and sculpture on a torch, jewelry making, chains and components, hammering, wire wrapping, silver fabrication, soldering and metal clay. (651-1766)

Halau Hula Na Lei Kupua class

Church of the Pacific, Princeville, Thursdays, 4:45-6:45 p.m., contact for cost. Learn dance, chant, language and legends from Ho‘opa‘a Fern Merle-Jones and Kumu Susan Pa‘iniu Floyd, under the guidance of Hula Loea Kawaikapuokalani Hewett, with entry-level students and visitors welcome. (828-1342, 639-0964)

Hip-Hop Classes

KUGA, Kalaheo, seven-week sessions, email for days/times/cost. KUGA offers seven-week sessions in hip-hop, break dancing and zumba. Ages 4-plus. (kuga808.com, kuga808@mac.com)

Horsemanship and Horseback Riding Lesson Program

Call for location, Wednesdays, 9 a.m. kids, 11 a.m. adults, 2:15 p.m. children and preteens, 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. adults; Thursdays, 9 and 10:30 a.m. home school kids, 2:15 p.m. children and preteens, 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. adults; Saturdays, 11 a.m. preteens, 1 and 2:15 children, 3:30 p.m. preteens, 4:30 p.m. teens, $180/month. Riders will learn horsemanship aspects including riding, leading, grooming, tacking, herd dynamics and horse care. (634-3896, hhkauai@gmail.com, healinghorseskauai.com)

Horsemanship and Horseback Riding Lesson Program: Miniature Horse Outreach

Call for location, Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-noon, $180/month. Riders will learn horsemanship aspects including riding, leading, grooming, tacking, herd dynamics and horse care. (634-3896, hhkauai@gmail.com, healinghorseskauai.com)

Hula and Tahitian Dance

Behind the Kapaa Neighborhood Center under the palm trees, Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m., Thursdays at 4 p.m., free. Call for more information. (755-5841)

Hula and Tahitian Dance

Call for various times, locations and cost information. Kumu hula Leilani Low teaches hula, Tahitian and Maori dance to all ages. (651-0682)

Hula and Tahitian Dance

Hawaiian Cultural Center – Coconut Marketplace, Mondays, 5 p.m. for girls ages 5-12, 6:39 p.m. for teens and wahine, contact for cost. Leilani Rivera Low teaches hula and Tahitian. (651-0682, darryl.leilani@hawaiiantel.net)

Hula and Tahitian Dance

Koloa Neighborhood Center, Tuesdays, 3:45 p.m., contact for cost. Leilani Rivera Low teaches hula for girls ages 5-12. (651-0682, darryl.leilani@hawaiiantel.net)

Hula Class

Church of the Pacific, Princeville, Thursdays. 4:45-6:45 p.m., call for cost. Halau Hula Na Lei Kupua, under the direction of instructor Fern Merle-Jones and Kumu Hula Susan Painiu Floyd and under the guidance of Hula Loea Kawaikapuokalani (Frank) Hewett. (652-8086, 639-0964)

Hula Class

Koloa Neighborhood Center, 3461 Weliweli Road, Koloa, 3:30 p.m. keiki, 4:45 p.m. wahine, $30/month. Hula & Tahitian for beginning keiki age 4 & up; Teens and wahine class for beginning intermediate dancers. (651-0682)

Hula Classes

All Saints Church gym, 1065 Kuhio Hwy., Kapaa, 6:15 p.m. keiki, 7:30 p.m. wahine, $30/month. Hula & Tahitian for beginning keiki age 4 & up; Teens and wahine class for intermediate and advanced dancers. (651-0682)

Hula Classes

Koloa Neighborhood Center, Mondays, 3:30-4:30 p.m. ages 5-10, 5:30-7 p.m. adult beginners, $25/enrollment, $35/monthly. Halau Ka Waikahe Lani Malie welcomes new students. (634-6077, c.laamea.almeida@gmail.com)

Hula Classes

Lihue Lutheran Church Hall, Thursdays, 3:30-4:30 p.m. age 11-18, $25/enrollment, $35/monthly. Halau Ka Waikahe Lani Malie welcomes new students. (634-6077, c.laamea.almeida@gmail.com)

Hula Dancing Lessons

Hale Halawai ‘Ohana ‘O Hanalie, Hale Pohai Aloha Building, Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m., contact for cost. Oli history with Kaohu Harada. (212-4868, 826-1011)

Hula/Kumu Hula Leihi‘ilani Kirkpatrick at Princeville

Princeville at Hanalei Community Association, Thursdays, call for cost and times. Classes for keiki, teens and adults. (822-3016, princevillecommunity.com)

I Can Sew Kauai

Contact for location, times and cost. I Can Sew Kauai offers sewing classes for keiki to adults. Learn basic techniques or work on your own projects. (icansewkauai.com, 635-6477)

Infinite Possibilities Workshop

Hale Halawai ‘Ohana ‘O Hanalei, Hale Pohai Aloha Building, Mondays, 6:30 p.m., contact for cost. Learn how to engage in life’s magic, understand your unlimited power to engage in the life you have always wanted. (775-9177, 826-1011)

Instrument Lessons

Kilauea Farms, call for meeting place, dates, times and cost. Kirk Smart offers guitar lessons for students of all ages and levels and beginning piano, bass and drum lessons. (652-7226)

Junior Tennis Program

5380 Honoiki Road, Princeville, Mondays 4-5 p.m. ages 4-5, Tuesdays 4-5 p.m. ages 8-11, Wednesdays 4-5 p.m. ages 6-7 and adults, Thursdays 4-5 p.m. ages 12-15. Call for more information. (821-8225)

Karla’s Gymnastics Classes

The Big Red Barn, All Saints Gym, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, call for schedule, $50-$70/session. Age 1 1/2 years and up, all skill levels. (213-590-5984)

Kauai Ballroom Dance Club Registration

Lihue Neighborhood Center, Wednesday, 7-9 p.m., call for cost. (332-5654)

Kauai Creative Kids Gymnastics and Dance

Contact for Kilauea studio location, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, contact for times, $10-$12. A morning program takes place for children ages 3-5 and an afterschool program takes place for children ages 6-11. Classes cover gymnastics, Tahitian, hip hop, creative dance and more. (540-798-9516)

Kauai Dance Center classes

Call for location, times and cost. Classes for all ages and abilities, certified by Royal Academy of Dance. (823-9588, info@kauaidancecenter.com)

Kauai Power Yoga

Golden Lotus Studio, Kapaa, Sundays from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., $12/locals, $16/visitors. Heated power yoga. (635-5868, kauaipoweryoga.com)

Kauai’s Wisdom Circle at Princeville

Princeville at Hanalei Community Association, last Wednesdays, 7 p.m., free. Teaching and demonstrating ways of living a life of joy, inspiration and focus for healthy well-being. (949-933-7666)

Kids Gym and Dance Classes

Contact for location, Mondays-Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-noon and 3-6 p.m., $10-$12. (540-798-9516)

KPAL Wrestling

KPAL Facility, Kapaa, Wed.-Fri., 4-6 p.m., contact for cost. KPAL Wrestling holds classes for those ages 4-18. (652-6999)

KUGA Visual Arts Classes

KUGA Visual Arts Studio, 2-2535 Kaumualii Highway, Kalaheo, contact for times based on child’s age and cost. Children learn a foundation of visual arts and the tools to express themselves. (639-6889, KugaVisualArts@gmail.com)

Kundalini Yoga

Various locations, Princeville, Mondays 4 p.m., Wednesdays 7:30 a.m., Fridays 8:30 a.m., $10. Join Diane Cline, RYT for breath-work, movement and meditation as tools for a happy and healthy life. (480-244-7676)

Kundalini Yoga with Satya Kaur

Hanalei Community Center, Kuhio Hwy., Wednesdays, 10 a.m., plus private classes. Unify body, mind and spirit for flexibility, strength and focus. (826-0050)

Kupuna Wellness Fitness Program

Hanapepe Neighborhood Center, 8-9:30 a.m., Mondays, free for seniors 55 and older. Chair and/or standing cardiovascular strength training. (652-8985, kupunawellness@aol.com)

Kupuna Wellness Fitness Program

Kalaheo Neighborhood Center, Fridays, 8-9:30 a.m., free for seniors 55 and older. Chair and/or standing cardiovascular strength training. (652-8985, kupunawellness@aol.com)

Kupuna Wellness Fitness Program

Kalaheo Neighborhood Center, Wednesdays, 8-9:15 a.m., free for seniors 55 and older. Mix of Yoga, Tai Chi, and Gi Gong moves. (652-8985, kupunawellness@aol.com)

Kupuna Wellness Fitness Program

Koloa Neighborhood Center, Mondays, 10:30-11:30 a.m., free for seniors 55 and older. ChairAerobic, strength and stretch. (652-8985, kupunawellness@aol.com)

Kupuna/Seniors Yoga

Hanalei, call for location, Fridays, 4-5 p.m., $10. Come stretch, gain strength, flexibility and have fun. (826-9642)

Le Guru is You! Vinyasa Yoga

Kalaheo Yoga Studio, Mondays and Thursdays, 8 a.m.; Waimea Plantation Cottages, Tuesdays, 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., $12 kamaaina rate, mats available; call for rates. Yogi Paul Reynolds guides all levels of Hatha Yoga in the Vinyasa tradition. Look for the blue sign. (650-773-3422, paul@unlimited-ideas.com)

Learn to Play Roller Derby

Kapaa Bypass hockey rink, Sundays, 5:30 p.m., contact for cost. Garden Island Renegade Rollers are recruiting new players and referees. No experience is required. (gardenislandrenegaderollers.com)

Line Dancing at Princeville

Princeville at Hanalei Community Association, Wednesdays, 2 and 3 p.m., $12/class. First hour is easier dances, second is more challenging. (650-676-7909)

Low-Cost Kupunas Clinic

Sacred Waters Healing Arts, 365 Papaloa Road, Kapaa, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., $25 for 30 min. Learn the Rosen Method Bodywork to restore motion, feeling and muscle patterns. (651-0558)

Lulu’s Power Yoga

Yoga House, Kapaa, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7 a.m., call for cost. Begin your day with a different experience. Now at Princeville Yoga on Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m. and Sundays at 9 a.m. (652-6582)

Makai Golf Clinics

Makai Golf Club at The St. Regis Princeville Resort, Saturdays at 11 a.m., $10/person, free/junior golfers. Makai Golf Club hosts a short-game clinic where students learn how to putt chip and pitch. (826-1912)

Makai Golf Clinics

Makai Golf Club at The St. Regis Princeville Resort, Sundays at 11 a.m., $10/person, free/junior golfers. Makai Golf Club hosts a full-swing clinic where students learn how to create a consistent golf swing. (826-1912)

Meditation And Dharma Study

Tara Sangha – Buddhist Center, 6458-B Kahuna Road, Kapaa, Tuesdays, 7-9 p.m., call for cost. Join Dharma study group for meditation, book study and Buddhist teachings. (823-0949, info@tarasangha.org)

Mojo Yoga

Mojo Studio, Lawai, daily, call for class times, $25/class. Specifically for athletes who want to train harder, recover faster and lessen injuries. Classes include Yoga for Bodybuilders, Swimmer’s Yoga, Breath Control for Freedivers, Paddler’s Yoga, Runner’s Yoga, SUP Core Balance and more. (634-2152)

Monday Art S.P.R.E.E.

Kapaa Neighborhood Center, Mondays, 2-4 p.m., free. Bring your own materials; artists of all levels welcome. (634-1125)

Music Lessons

Hanapepe Hawaiian Congregational Church, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 3:30-4:10 p.m., 4:15-4:50 p.m., 5-5:40 p.m., $20. Music lessons include ukulele (ages 8 and up), guitar (12 and up), piano (8 and up) and voice (10 and up). (335-3505, hanapepehawn@gmail.com)

North Shore Dance Party

Church of the Pacific, second Fridays, 7-10 p.m., $5/donation. All levels and singles welcome for tango at 7 p.m. and swing, ballroom and Latin at 8. (kauaidancing@gmail.com)

Oceanside Yoga

Marriott Courtyard, Coconut Beach, Kapaa, Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, & Friday, 8-9 a.m. and 9:30-10:30 a.m., $17/general, $12/kamaaina. Start your day with yoga and enjoy the view and sound of the ocean. Mats provided. (283-2501, soundcurrentmovement.com)

Open Air Pilates Class

South Shore National Tropical Botanical Garden Visitor’s Center, second Wednesdays, 9 a.m., $10. (742-2348, kauaipoisepilates.com)

Piano/Voice/Organ Lessons

Studio in Lihue, call for address, days, time and cost. For students of all ages and levels. (245-2903)

Pilates

Call for meeting place, dates, times and cost. Call to book private and semi-private session. (639-3074, www.pilateskauai.com)

Pilates – Basic Core Fitness at Princeville

Princeville at Hanalei Community Association, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8:45 a.m., $10. Gentle, effective low-intensity cardio with pilates-based strength exercises and yoga stretches. (652-0363)

Pilates at Poipu Kai

Poipu Kai Resort, Poipu, Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m., $15/class, $10/kamaaina. Join in on a gentle morning matwork Pilates class with an ocean view! Bring water and a beach towel. (635-0165)

Pilates Mat Classes

Hanalei Community Center, Tuesdays, 10:15 a.m.; Parish Hall, Kilauea, Fridays, 10 a.m., call for cost. Participate in these pilates mat classes. Bring your own mat. (482-0186, tamarajocortez@hotmail.com)

Pilates on North Shore

Hanalei Community Center, Mondays and Thursdays, 9:15 a.m.; Tuesdays, 10:15 a.m. and 4:45 p.m.; The Parish House, Kilauea, Fridays, 10 a.m.; $10. Join in these pilates mat classes. Bring a yoga mat. (482-0186)

Pilates on the Beach Waimea

Waimea Plantation Cottages, 8:30 a.m. Tuesdays, 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 8:30 a.m. Saturdays, $15/drop-in, $12/kamaaina. Pilates mat classes and prenatal classes. Mats and props provided. (sarahdpilates.com)

Plein Air Pastel/Oil Painting Lessons

Call for location, time and cost. Helen Turner teaches both beginning and advanced plein air pastel and plein air oil painting for individuals or pairs, with all materials provided. (346-9357, helenturner.com)

Pre and Post-Natal Pilates Courses

Poise Pilates Studios, pre-natal Fridays 12:30-1:30 p.m., post-natal Wednesdays 5:30-6:30 p.m., $250/course. Learn how to safely exercise while pregnant and regain your body after you have the baby. (742-2348)

Prenatal Yoga

Call for meeting place, dates, times and cost. Participate in a prenatal yoga class for your health. No experience necessary. Call to register. (634-2836, kellybuskirk@yahoo.com)

Prenatal Yoga

Wailua Homesteads, 491 Kamalu Road, Kapaa, Tuesdays, 10-11:30 a.m., $10/session. Yoga for all stages of pregnancy. (823-6826)

Preparation for a New Earth

4590 Kalepa Circle #3, second and fourth Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., free. Discussion of “Everything Scattered Will Be Gathered.” Self-healing tools are practiced to help embrace change, manifest one’s heart’s desires, clear the past and live vibrationally. Pre-registration required. (332-0504)

Private Piano Lessons

Contact for location in Kalaheo, Wednesday and Thursday afternoons and evenings, Saturday mornings, $25/half-hour lessons. Learn to play piano with Jessica Teel, MA, who has over 15 years of experience. Piano or keyboard lessons are available for adults and children. (651-6771)

Programming Club

Zendy Labs Web Studio, Fridays, 3-5 p.m., free. Open to teens and adults who want to learn the basics of programming for fun or as a career option. (webmaster@zendylabs.com)

Pu Uwai’s Recreational Outrigger Canoe Paddling

Wailua river, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5 p.m., Sundays, 8 a.m., call for cost. The group offers coached practices for all ages and levels. (635-6311, Bcurll@aol.com)

Qi Gong Classes

Kahuna Valley Retreat, Kapahi, Saturdays, 9:30-11 a.m., call for cost. Francesco Garripoli teaches qi gong classes for beginners and advanced practitioners alike. Donations support the Mentor Ohana teen program. (822-4268, kahunavalley.org)

Qi Gong Golden 8

Lihue Neighborhood Center, Thursdays, 1-2 p.m., free. Promotes balancing the body for greater health, increasing vitality and radiating more energy. (635-0306)

QiDance and QiForze Class

Kapaa Neighborhood Center, Wednesdays, 4-5 p.m. QiDance, 5-6 p.m. QiForze, donations accepted. Resistance bands and a mat or towel for padding are suggested fro the QiForze class. (danceforze@gmail.com)

Reiki Classes

Call for location in Kapaa, times and costs. Master Susan Sluys teaches this ancient hands-on healing for yourself, your loved ones and world peace, touching on history, hand positions, treatment of self and more. (652-2909)

Restorative Yin Yoga

The Yoga House, 4-885 Kuhio Hwy., Kapaa, Saturdays, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., $12. Yoga in the Yin (or quiet) style promotes whole-health and well-being and is a vital counterpart to our stressful, time-pressured everyday habit of body and mind. (KauaiYogaOnTheBeach.com)

Restorative Yoga & Tai Chi Classes

Call for location, appointment and cost. Holding postures and releasing deep tension for beginners in tai chi and much more in a clean, temperature-controlled and comfortable studio. (652-1848, yogamartha.com)

Restorative Yoga Classes

Call for directions, Kilauea, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15-9:15 a.m., donation or trade. (280-9634)

Senior Fitness Classes

Kauai Athletic Club, 4370 Kukui Grove St., Lihue, Mondays-Fridays, 10:30 a.m., $38 per month, ages 60-plus (includes full use of all club facilities including non-senior classes). ID required. Call for details on classes and facilities. (245-5381, kac@kauaiathleticclub.com)

Senior Yoga by the Sea

Kapaa Neighborhood Center, Mondays, 11 a.m.-noon, donations welcome. Gentle movements, chair yoga, therapeutic and deep relaxation. (634-7544, abhirama108@gmail.com)

Shakuhachi Practice

Lawai International Center, Sundays 10-11:45 a.m., call for cost. (652-5832, raynitta@yahoo.com)

Silver Sneakers

Kauai Athletic Club, 4370 Kukui Grove St., Lihue, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10:30 a.m., call for cost. For all fitness levels, exercise standing or sitting in a chair. Silver Sneakers Membership is free to qualifying seniors 65-and-over and includes full use of club facilities. Call for qualification requirements. (245-5381, kac@kauaiathleticclub.com)

Singing Lessons

Robert Carrasco Voice Studio, Kekaha, call for appointments and cost. Expert private voice training, performance/audition coaching, and vocal rehabilitation. (917-402-6866, 320-3896)

Sit and Be Fit at Princeville

Princeville at Hanalei Community Association, Mondays, 10:30 a.m., $5/suggested donation. Working in and around a chair with gentle movements to strengthen and stretch. Safe for all bodies. (652-0363, princevillecommunity.com)

Sound Healing with the Gong Master at Princeville

Princeville at Hanalei Community Association, Mondays, 7:30 p.m., $15. Lie on yoru back and release all stress as you receive the sacred song of Gong. (480-244-7676)

Spanish Classes

Kapaa Elementary School, Tuesdays, ages 3-6, Wilcox Elementary School, Wednesdays, ages 7-13, call for times and cost. High School and Adult classes and tutoring are arranged based on the individual’s schedule. (482-1863)

Stretch & Tone

Various locations, Kalaheo, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Mondays, $7/class. Stretch, strengthen and tone your muscles. (332-9737, kauaidancetheatre.com)

Swim With Speed And Ease In Rough Waters

Poipu Beach, scheduled to swimmers convenience, $25. Learn how to swim faster, longer and with greater ease with instruction from an Olympic sports specialist. (634-2152)

Tabada Tuesdays

KPAL Gym at Mahelona Campus in Kapaa, Tuesdays, 8-9 a.m., $12/session. Ages 8 and up. Tabada workouts consist of 8 sets of 20 seconds of work followed by 10 seconds of rest for 8 rounds. Tools used include kettle bells, heavy ropes, medicine balls, and body weight leverage exercises. (651-6349)

Tahitian Classes

Courtyard by Marriott Resort, Wednesdays, 6-6:45 p.m., contact for cost. Ariel Leilani Bond teaches Tahitian classes for girls. (651-0682)

Tahitian Classes

Hawaiian Cultural Center – Coconut Marketplace, Saturdays, 11 a.m.-noon, contact for cost. Ariel Leilani Bond teaches Tahitian classes for teens and wahine. (651-0682, darryl.leilani@hawaiiantel.net)

Tahitian Classes

Koloa Neighborhood Center, Thursdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m., contact for cost. Ariel Leilani Bond teachers Tahitian classes for teens. (651-0682, darryl.leilani@hawaiiantel.net)

Tahitian Dance Classes

Kilauea Studio, Tuesdays, 4-5 p.m. (children’s Tahitian basics) and 5-6 p.m. (adult Tahitian basics for fitness), $12-$15. (540-798-9516)

Tahitian Dance Lessons

Call for location, Tuesday/Thursday, call for times, free. Call for more information. (755-5841)

Tai Chi at Princeville

Princeville at Hanalei Community Association, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7:15 a.m., $10 sliding scale. Practice the ancient art of Tai Chi as a healing exercise using graceful fluid movement. (652-7290, princevillecommunity.com)

Tai Chi Chuan

Lihue location, call for location/days/times, free. Tiru Sadasivam teaches a free introductory class in Tai Chi Chuan (the Art of Peaceful Energy). (245-8694, TiruTaiChi@AOL.com)

Tai Chi/Chi Gong/Push Hands

Kalaheo Yoga Studio, 4427 Papalina Road, Kalaheo, Saturdays, 10:40 a.m., call for cost. Enhance your flexibility, coordination, energetic healing and harmony. I Chuan/Tai Ki Ken are also available for experienced partitioners on Wednesdays at 7 a.m. in Kukuiolono Park. (635-9868)

Taijiwuxigong

Hanalei Community Center, Hanalei, Thursdays, 5-6:15 p.m., call for cost. Join this qi gong class for men and women. (651-8880)

Tango Tuesday

Small Town Coffee Shop, Kapaa, Tuesdays, 7-9 p.m., call for price. Join in on the weekly fun with tango dancing. (384-6114)

Tennis Clinic

Marriott Courtyard Hotel, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-10 a.m., $15/guests, $12/local rates. Have fun, exercise and instruction all level clinic. Can also tailor a clinic to your specifics. (970-390-0456)

The Yoga House

The Yoga House, 4-885 Kuhio Hwy., Kapaa, various days/times, $20 introductory rate for 10 days. Bikram yoga classes are offered daily, a teen class is offered on Friday and belly dancing is taught on Wednesdays at Yoga House, just north of Safeway in Choy Village. (823-YOGA, bikramyogakapaa.com)

Traditional Karate

Call for meeting location, Kapaa area, call for times/cost. Learn traditional karate. (212-6228)

Transformational Pilates

Princeville, call for address, days, times and cost. Sue Krisa offers total “reformer” workouts in a private studio. Individuals and couples welcomed. (354-1789)

Various Classes

Kauai Community College, 3-1901 Kaumualii Hwy., Lihue, call for dates/times/cost. Offering a variety of classes including, Securing Your Home Computer, Communicating With Skype, and Basic Parliamentary Procedures. (245-8351)

Villabrille/Largusa Kali System

Call for location, dates, times and cost. Learn the Filipino martial art of self-defense, coordination and confidence. (652-2598)

Violin, Viola and Cello Lessons

Kauai Music and Sound, Kapaa, contact for days, times and cost. All levels of violin and beginning to intermediate viola and cello lessons. (346-1522)

Vital Hip Hop

Kauai Athletic Club, Fridays, 6-7 p.m., free/members, $5/drop in. An exciting and fun-filled dance fitness class, where you exercise to your favorite jams. Classes are done in a DJ club light setting. Ages 12 and up. (245-5381)

Voice Lessons

7545 Koolau Rd., Kilauea and 3133 Oihana St., Lihue, Tuesdays and Thursdays, call for time and cost. Voice lessons for all ages and styles of music, beginners to advanced. (652-1323, dollyvocalhawaii@gmail.com)

West African Dance Class

Call for location, Saturdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m., call for cost. Ousmane Sall, master dancer/drummer/teacher from Senegal, West Africa is teaching West African Dance and Drum Classes. (639-0940)

West African Dance Class

Kapaa at the Red Barn, All Saints Gym, Thursdays from 7:15-8:45 p.m., call for cost. Ousmane Sall, master dancer/drummer/teacher from Senegal, West Africa is teaching West African Dance and Drum Classes. (639-0940)

West African Dance Class

North Shore at the Church of the Pacific, Mondays, 6-7:30 p.m., call for cost. Live drumming with master teacher from Senegal, West Africa, Ousmane Sall. (639-0940)

Wili-style Haku Lei Making

Kauai Museum, second Fridays, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., call for cost. Elvrine Chow teaches how to make a haku lei. Materials provided. Pre-registration required. (634-9999)

Yoga

Kauai Athletic Club, 4370 Kukui Grove St., Lihue, Mondays, Wednesdays: 6:30-8 p.m., Saturdays: 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Call for information on-day pass fees and ongoing membership rates. (245-5381, kac@kauaiathleticclub.com)

Yoga – Jai Jai at Princeville

Princeville at Hanalei Community Association, Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m., Fridays at 5 p.m., $10 suggested donation. Joy of aligning movement with breath. Gentle flowing movement and restorative poses for body and mind. (346-7821)

Yoga – Nidra Meditation at Princeville

Princeville at Hanalei Community Association, Wednesdays at 7 p.m., contact for cost. Gentle flow stretching, breathing, mudras, chants and meditation for health and wholeness. (346-7821)

Yoga – Gentle Hatha at Princeville

Princeville at Hanalei Community Association, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, 7 a.m., $5. Gentle Hatha yoga for all ages. Please arrive early to find your spot. (826-6922, princevillecommunity.com)

Yoga – No Sweat Chair at Princeville

Princeville at Hanalei Community Association, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10:30 a.m., donation. Easy yoga for all bodies in and around a chair. (206-910-6146)

Yoga & Fitness Fusion Class

Kilauea Farms, Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30-11 a.m., visit website for cost. (KauaiYogaAndFitness.com)

Yoga and Meditation

Kauai Dharma Center, 5184 Kome St., Kapaa, Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., call for cost. Tibetan Buddhist Tantric Yoga and meditation. (652-0551)

Yoga By Donation

Yoga Hanalei, Above Bar Acuda, Hanalei, Sundays, 4-5:15 p.m., Wednesdays, 5:30-7 p.m., donations accepted. Come stretch your body and mind. Relieve the stresses of the holidays and treat yourself to something enjoyable. (826-9642)

Yoga Classes

KAC, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, 7 a.m., free for members, $10.42/day pass. (janerileyitness.com, 212-1451)

Yoga Classes

Kalaheo Yoga, 4427 Papalina Road, Kalaheo, see schedule online, $16/class, $100/10 classes. Learn and improve different techniques and styles of yoga from highly qualified instructors. (kalaheoyoga.com, 651-1568)

Yoga Classes

Kauai Athletic Club, 4370 Kukui Grove St., Lihue, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7-8:30 a.m., $10/day. Call for information on-day pass fees and ongoing membership rates. (245-5381, kac@kauaiathleticclub.com)

Yoga Therapy

Coral Reef Hotel oceanfront, Kapaa, call for dates, times and cost. Marilyn Summer teaches a powerful yoga experience for integration of body, mind, heart and spirit. (442-2577, marilynsummer@hotmail.com)

Yoga with Satya Kaur

Hanalei Community Center, Hanalei, Wednesdays 10 a.m., call for cost. Gain flexibility, strength and focus in morning yoga with Satya. (826-0050)

Yoga, Pilates and Yogalattes

Kauai Athletic Club, noon and 1:30 p.m. Saturdays yogalattes, free for members, $10.42 day pass. Yogalattes, combo of yoga and pilates; warrior yoga; for those who need flexibility and balance in their lives; yoga stretch, a full-body workout and stretch. (212-1451)

Yoga/Meditation Class

Kauai Dharma Center, 5184 Kome St., Kapaa, Mondays and Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., call for cost. Tibetan Buddhist Tantric Yoga and meditation. (652-0551)

YogAlign Classes

Mana Yoga Studio, 3812 Ahonui Place, Princeville, Mondays and Wednesdays, 8:30-10:30 a.m., Thursdays 4:30-6 p.m., visit website for cost. All level restorative posture therapy based yoga classes. (YogAlign.com, 826-9230)

YogAlign in Waipouli

Waipouli Plaza, Powerhouse Jiu-Jitsu Studio, second floor, Waipouli Road, Kapaa, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8-9:30 a.m., $10/session; $40/5 classes. Take classes in the Yogalign method of yoga. (639-6177)

Zumba

Kauai Athletic Club, 4370 Kukui Grove St., Lihue, Mondays: 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays: noon, call for cost. Latin dance based workout – more “fun” than “exercise.” Call for information on day pass fees and ongoing membership rates. (245-5381, kac@kauaiathleticclub.com)

Zumba Fitness

Church of the Pacific in Princeville, Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., all classes $7 drop in fee or $5 with 10 visit card purchase. (635-3519)

Zumba Fitness

Kapaa High School Chorus Room, Wednesdays, 6 p.m., $5/class. Join licensed Zumba instructor Tricia with her salsa flair for an hour of a Latin inspired dance-fitness party. (346-8111, patriciaagustinmelendez1.zumba.com)

Zumba Fitness

Kauai Veterans Center, 3125 Kapule Hwy., Lihue, 5:15-6:15 p.m., $5, $3/veterans, $2/kids 13-17 years old. (639-3937)

Zumba Fitness

Kilauea Parish Hall, 2518 Kolo Road, Kilauea, Wednesdays at 10 a.m., Fridays at 6 p.m., $10. It’s an exhilarating, effective, easy-to-follow, Latin-inspired, calorie-burning dance fitness-party that’s moving millions of people toward happiness and health. (346-3899)

Zumba Fitness Dance Party

St. Williams Church, Hanalei, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., all classes $7 drop in fee or $5 with 10 visit card purchase. (635-3519)

Zumba, Kripalu Yoga

North Shore location, call for address, Tuesdays, 7:30-8:45 a.m. Kripalu Yoga; 8:45-9:45 a.m. zumba; call for cost. Participate in one or both of these classes in Kripalu Yoga and zumba. (828-6863, wendyval@aol.com)

1 COMEDY

Comedy listings in alphabetical order. Please contact us about any outdated events by emailing calendar@midweek.com.

Laughter is the Best Medicine

Jungle Chicks, Roxy Square Kapaa, first Saturdays, 4:30-6:30 p.m., free. Live open mic for comedians. (651-8594, 346-1533)

1 COMMUNITY

Community listings in alphabetical order. Please contact us about any outdated events by emailing calendar@midweek.com.

AARP Meeting

4444 Rice St., conference room B, second Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., free. Meet up for a potluck and speaker presentations. (651-1111)

AllowLove’s Open Channeling

5245A Kaehulua Rd., Kapaa, third Saturdays, 7:15 p.m., $11 donation. A night of fun and excitement as messages of love and light come through. (821-9606)

Attitudinal Healing

Kapaa United Church of Christ Church Hall, first and third Wednesdays, 7 p.m., free. Trained facilitators listen to help participants find self-healing and their own best answers to life challenges through inner transformation. Call prior to first attendance. (823-8384)

Bible Study and Worship

Kapaa United Church of Christ, 1315 Ulu St., Kapaa, Sundays, 9 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., free. (822-9241)

Bingo Party for Seniors at Princeville

Princeville at Hanalei Community Center, second Tuesdays, 10:45 a.m., free. A fun get-together with healthy snacks, bingo and prizes for our community seniors. (826-6687)

Candlelight Meditation

Kilauea Parish House, 2509 Kolo St., Kilauea, Thursdays, 7 p.m., $5-$10/sliding scale donation. (551-6610, bhaktiyogashack.com)

Caregiver Support Group

Kauai Hospice, monthly, free. Facilitated by behavioral health specialist Dennis Pezzato. (245-7277, jpears@kauaihospice.org)

Community Acupuncture

Yoga House, 4-885 Kuhio Hwy., Kapaa, Tuesdays, 2-3:30 p.m., $15-$40. Enjoy comfortable, safe, and quiet community acupuncture. (652-0381, blujadeacupuncture.com)

CSL Hawaii

Lydgate Park, Thursdays, 4-5:15 p.m. A growing spiritual community reaching out to teens ages 13 through 17 with a youth program, “Choices.” Its purpose is to nurture teens’ emotional, intellectual, creative and spiritual life through art, theater, literature, community sharing and physical activity. (755-9177)

Dementia Clinic

Queens Health Care Centers, every third Friday, call to schedule appointment, call for cost. The Alzheimer’s Association launches its Visiting Geriatrician Program on Kauai with the arrival of Dr. Brett Flynn. Residents may bring family members who may have Alzheimer’s for a consultation. Participants must have a Primary Care Physician and some form of insurance, or assume a consultation fee. (691-8877, 246-4707)

Disc Golf

Puakea Golf Course, Mondays and Saturdays, 12:30-1:30 p.m. tee time, $15-$20. Those interested in trying disc golf have a range of options including a Par 3/Keiki course and a full Par 18 course. (245-8756)

Edgar Cayce Group

Call for location in Kapaa or Princeville, Thursdays, 4-5 p.m., free. Study cooperation, reincarnation, meditation and EC philosophy. (214-762-3045)

Experience the Presence of God

Hanapepe Library Event Center, Sundays, 11 a.m., free. God wants to have a relationship with you! Join Kauai United for Spirit-filled worship, biblical teaching and a welcoming atmosphere. (339-2385)

Farmer’s Market

Coconut Marketplace, every Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m.-noon, free. Purchase and sample locally grown fresh fruit and vegetables. (822-3641)

Farmers Market

Hilo Hattie in Lihue, Fridays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Visit a weekly farmers market to purchase fresh local fruits, vegetables and baked goods. (hilohattie.com)

Free Chiropractic Keiki Clinic

Dr. Bob Swiryn’s office in Kapaa, every Saturday, 9-11 a.m., free. Keep your kids healthy and without medication. Headaches, back and neck pain and other health issues respond quickly to chiropractic adjustments. Children 18 and under. Call for an appointment. (822-0711)

Free Kamaaina Mini Golf

Kauai Miniature Golf and Botanical Gardens, last Sunday of each month, 4-8 p.m., free with Kauai ID. Putt your way through a lush garden and over water features, which map a historical tour of Kauai’s native plants, canoe plants, culturally diverse agriculture arrivals and landscape plants. (828-2118, kauaiminigolf.com)

Hanalei Farmers Market

Hale Halawai Ohana O Hanalei, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-noon, free admission. Enjoy delicious locally grown fruits and vegetables from Kauai North Shore farmers. Also appreciate and enjoy Kauai-made arts and crafts created by talented, local artists. (826-1011)

Hanalei Outreach Day

Hale Halawai Ohana O Hanalei – Hale Pohai Aloha Building, second Friday of each month, 8-11 a.m., free. Check out the following agencies: Hoola Lahui Hawaii, Hawaii Health Connector, Mental Health Kokua, Public Health Nursing, Chronic Disease Self Management, Legal Aid, Agency on Elder Affairs, KEO and Workwise. (240-0182, 826-1011)

Health Insurance Coverage Enrollment

Call for meeting place, times and cost. Kauai Economic Opportunity can help you enroll in health insurance coverage through healthcare.gov. Individuals and families with special needs accepted year-round. (245-4077 ext. 231)

Hula Registration

Old Koloa Courthouse, Mondays 5-6 p.m., call for cost and age times. In perpetuation of Hawaiian traditions and culture through hula kahiko, hula auana, oli and ka wa kahiko. (645-1403, haweo_06@yahoo.com)

Intercessory Prayer

Kapaa United Church of Christ, 1315 Ulu St., Kapaa, Wednesdays, 10:00 a.m. in the sanctuary, free. (822-9241)

Jazz Vespers Service

St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, first Saturdays, 5:30 p.m., 6:15 wine and pupu reception. (245-3796)

Journey Through Grief Adult Support Groups

Kauai Hospice, Lihue, call for times and dates, free. (245-7277, jpears@kauaihospice.org)

Ka Hola Kamalei: The Young Children’s Hour

Princeville Public Library, 4343 Emmalani Drive, Princeville, Tuesdays, 10:30-11:15 a.m., free. Friends of the North Shore Library offers story reading with a related craft, as well as songs and fingerplays. For children 1-5 years old. (826-4310)

Kapaa Toastmasters

Kapaa Neighborhood Center, first and third Tuesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m., free. Improve communication and leadership skills in a supportive setting. (635-5404)

Kauai Community Market

Kauai Community College front parking lot, across from Grove Farm, Lihue, Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., call for cost. The market offers fresh ingredients, holiday foods and gifts, taro products, tropical plants and flowers, coffee, goat cheese, health and beauty items, breakfast and lunch choices, educational demos and more. (337-9944)

Kauai Crafters Jewelry and Art Show at Princeville

Princeville at Hanalei Community Association, first Sundays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., free. Browse Niihau lei, pearls, crafts, fossils, scrimshaw, jewelry supplies and more. (kauaicurators.com, 639-9840)

Kauai Culinary Market

Kukuiula Village, Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m., free admission. Explore this gourmet farmers market and meet local farmers browsing and purchasing their items. (742-9545)

Kauai Habitat for Humanity ReStore

ReStore, Hanapepe, orientation sessions offered Wednesday and Friday mornings, contact for time. Kauai Habitat for Humanity ReStore offers volunteer opportunities geared toward individual interests and skills. (335-0296 ext. 152, volunteer@kauaihabitat.org)

Kauai Longform

Contact for location, dates and times of biweekly meetings, free. Novelists, screenwriters, playwrights, journalists and all kinds of writers are invited to workshop ideas, share work habits and support other local writers in it for the long haul. Writing sample required. (kauailongform@gmail.com, 346-3286)

Kiwanis Club Meeting

Hanamaulu Cafe, second and fourth Tuesdays, 5 p.m., call for cost. All are welcome. (822-1885)

Koloa Outrigger Canoe Club

Call for meeting location, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4:30-5:45 p.m., call for cost. Summer paddling program for youth ages 10-18 years old. (651-6966)

Laughter Therapy Session

Lihue Neighborhood Center, 3353 Eono St., first and third Mondays (except holidays), noon-1 p.m., free. Jeffrey Pears leads laughter therapy sessions, using a series of breathing, stretching, moving and laughing exercises suitable for all ages and ability levels. (drlucy@hawaii.rr.com, 634-9992)

Learn About Community Resources

State Building in Lihue, second Tuesdays, 2 p.m., free. It is an opportunity for people with vision impairments to get together and learn more about community resources. (274-3333)

Lihue Toastmasters

County of Kauai Circle Building, second and fourth Tuesdays, noon-1 p.m., free. Improve communication and leadership skills in a supportive setting. (631-8291)

Local Food Potluck and Education Session

Anahola Clubhouse, second Wednesday of every month, 6 p.m. bring a dish. Join Kauai Farmers Union for its monthly local food potluck and education sessions. Bring a dish to share and talk story with family farmers, food procedures, politicians, restaurants and other local food supporters. (kauaifarmersunion.org)

Long-Distance Na Opio Outrigger Canoe Paddling Program

Wailua River, Mondays and Wednesdays, 3:15 p.m., free. Puuwai Canoe Club has added a Long-Distance Na Opio Outrigger Canoe Paddling Program to its traditional Spring and Summer Program focused on the Regatta, or Sprint Season. (635-6311)

Mankind Project

Call for locations, Tuesdays and Thursdays, call for times, free. For men who desire a safer world and better relationships with partners. Sessions offer “New Warrior Training Adventure.” (639-9375, 652-3981, mankindproject.org)

Mantra Meditation Circle

Call for location, Sundays, 5:30 p.m., free. Meditate and participate in a vegan potluck dinner. (551-6610, bhaktiyogashack.com)

Meditation and Yoga Breathing

Call for location, Sundays, 6-8:30 p.m., free. Sing, dance and feel the vibrational sounds of energetic meditation, chanting, yoga breathing and spiritual insights from sacred yoga texts, with vegetarian dinner. (551-6610, kauaikirtan.com)

Menehune Products and Crafts Fair

Waimea Canyon Road (turnoff in Waimea Town), Wednesdays through Sundays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., free to visitors, booths available for $40/daily. A gathering place of some of Kauai’s finest artisans, crafters and entertainers. (246-4448, 214-8399)

Mokihana Club Meetings

Lihue United Church, first Wednesdays, 10 a.m., free. The Mokihana Club is a community-minded service club that offers nursing and music scholarships to local students. (212-1451)

Monday Market

Kmart parking lot of Kukui Grove Center garden side, Mondays, 3 p.m., free. Fruits, vegetables, flowers and Kauai made treats by local vendors and businesses. Enjoy a relaxing Monday afternoon with yummy shave ice, fresh bread, local grown produce and more! Plus, the SNAP/EBT program is now accepted at the Monday Market. (kukuigrovecenter.com)

Namahana Farmers Markets

Anaina Hou Community Park, next to Kauai Mini Golf, Kilauea, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Mondays 4-6 p.m., free admission. All locally grown. Many Kilauea farmers. Eat the freshest, healthiest food on Kauai and support a sustainable local food economy. (anainahou.org, 828-2118)

NAMI Kauai

Contact for locations, fourth Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., contact for cost. A family-to-family support group open to family members who have a loved one with a serious mental illness. (635-3239)

Namolokama Paddling Practice

Hanalei Bay, Hanalei, Mondays-Thursdays, 5 p.m., call for cost. The canoe paddling season gets underway with women’s practice on Mondays and Wednesdays, and men’s workouts on Tuesdays and Thursdays. (652-1079, namolokama.com)

National Federation of the Blind

State Building, Lihue, first Friday of every month, 10 a.m., contact for cost. The Kauai Brand of the National Federation of the Blind meets monthly on the first Friday. It is an opportunity for people with vision impairments to get together and learn more about community resources and share with one another. Contact for confirmation of meeting place. (274-3333)

New Sustainable Kauai Group

Contact for location and times, free. A new social group for those interested in sustainable projects, community volunteering, group-led workshops, skill-shares and more. Topics include gardening/farming, solar, hunting, fishing, preserving and more. (meetup.com/sustainable-kauai)

North Shore Community Acupuncture

Two locations: Princeville Yoga Studio above Lappert’s on Tuesdays from 12-3:30 p.m., and Lee Acupuncture above Ching Young Village on Thursdays from 3-6:30 p.m., $20-$50/sliding scale. Schedule your appointment online! (leeacupuncture.biz, 652-3746)

North Shore Psychic Faire

Hanalei Community Center Meeting Room, Hanalei, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., call for cost. Metaphysical artists provide their expertise to the community in a fun and healing atmosphere. (652-9897)

Oasis of Peace Meditation

4849 Malu Road #2, Thursdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m., free. Easy, natural meditation with commentary and silence. Experience own inner peace and share it with the world. All are welcome. (634-1125)

Open-Mic

Church of the Pacific, first and third Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., free. All ages and levels of musicians and performers are welcome. (238-6883)

Outdoor Farmer’s Market

Kukui Grove Center next to K-Mart, Mondays, 3 p.m., call for cost. (245-7784)

Outrigger Canoe Paddling

Koloa Outrigger Canoe Club, Poipu, Tuesdays and Thursdays, keiki program from 4:30-5:30 p.m., adult program from 5:30-6:30 p.m., call for cost. A great exercise program. Experience not necessary. (651-6966)

Overeaters Anonymous

Kapaa ABHS, first and third Tuesdays, 6 p.m., free. Overeaters Anonymous meets with no dues, no fees and no weigh-ins. (822-0333, 6.9-2276)

Personal Financial Updates

Personal Financial Consultants, Inc. 4-1378 Kuhio Hwy. #202, Kapaa, call for times/cost. Please contact our offices if there are any changes in your financial situation, investment objectives or contact information. (888-557-3272, PersonalFinancial.com)

PFLAG Kauai Meeting

St. Michael’s Church’s Zone Room, Lihue, first Tuesdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m., free. Parents, Family and Friends of Lesbians and Gays meeting. (pflagkauai@gmail.com)

Pickleball Play

All Saints Gym, Mondays and Fridays, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free. All levels welcome, with equipment provided. (645-0944)

Poipu Toastmasters

Kauai Christian Fellowship, second and fourth Mondays, 6:30-7:30 p.m., free. Improve communication and leadership skills in a supportive setting. (631-8291)

Puuwai Outrigger Canoe Club Practice

Wailua River, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5 p.m., contact for cost. Puuwai Canoe Club meets for practice. (635-6311)

Questions About Food Stamps

Hale Hoomalu, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Hale Hoomalu has walk-in appointments available to answer questions and provide assistance with SNAP applications. Nana’s House in Waimea also accepts walk-ins for SNAP assistance. (Kapaa, 821-2520; Waimea, 338-0252)

Read to a Dog

Hanapepe Public Library, third Thursdays, 5-6:30 p.m., free, call to sign up. The Kauai Humane Society provides this program to help improve children’s reading and communication skills. (335-8418)

Roller Derby Clinic

Kapaa Skate Park, Sundays, 4 p.m., women 18 and over, free. New skater clinics for those interested in playing Roller Derby with the Garden Island Renegade Rollerz. (634-4122, jv46n2@yahoo.com)

Sacred Kirtan By The Sea

Behind Kapaa Neighborhood Center, Wednesdays, 4 p.m., contact for cost. Bring a cushion or mat to sit on. Bring a sweater or jacket. Weather permitting. (kauaikirtan.com)

Single Again Fellowship

King’s Chapel Eleele, next to Ace Hardware, Mondays 7 p.m., free. A change to met 30+ singles in a safe environment. (635-5766)

Support Group

Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital, Conference Room C, 3:30-4:30 p.m., fourth Thursdays, free. Caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or other disorder does not have to be a lonely experience, although it is common to feel alone—to think that no one can understand what is happening. Call to register. (245-3200)

Support Group Gathering

Kapaa Neighborhood Center, second Wednesdays, 4:30-6:30 p.m., free. A supper group get-together for persons with acquired traumatic brain injury and/or spinal cord injury. (635-8304)

Swap Meet Sundays

Kauai Veterans Center, Lihue, 9 a.m. 2 p.m., $10 vendors fee. Bring your stuff! kitchen sink, vintage clothing and tools, crafts for Christmas and what about that vehicle you’re trying to get rid of. (639-7472)

Taras Dancing

Kauai Taras, second Sunday of each month, contact for time and cost. Celebrate the divine feminine in art with song, music and dance, uplifting humanity through the sacred arts. All are welcome and no experience is necessary. (332-7447, taradhatu.org)

Teen Youth Program

Lydgate Park, Thursdays, 4-5:15 p.m., free. Center For Spiritual Living Kauai reaches out to teens ages 13-17 with its youth program, “Choices,” to nurture emotional. intellectual, creative and spiritual life through art, theater, literature and physical activity. (755-9177)

Think B.I.G. (Brain Injury Group)

Kapaa Neighborhood Center, second Wednesdays, 4:30-6 p.m. Think B.I.G. provides peer support for persons with acquired brain injury and spinal cord injury. Its primary function is information-sharing and community outreach to the survivors, their families and interested professionals. (639-9927, kauaibraininjurysupport.com)

VA (Veterans) Outreach

Hale Halawai Ohana O Hanalei, Uncle Jack’s Place Building, Thursdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Veterans now have the opportunity to come together and discuss topics, benefits or just talk story. (826-1011)

Vegan Potluck and Lecture

Kapaa Neighborhood Center, first Sundays, 12:30 p.m., free with dish, $5 without a dish. The Vegetarian Society of Hawaii potluck and lecture features a different speaker each month. Topics range from gardening to vegan baking. (337-9977)

Waimea Baptist Church Services

Waimea Baptist Church, Sundays 10:30 a.m., Saturdays 6:30 p.m., Bible study Sundays 9 a.m., free. Pastor James Merritt and Praise Team. (338-1227)

Walk-In Community Clinic

Island Health & Wellness, Koloa, Mondays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and at Bikram Yoga House, Kapaa, Tuesdays from 2 to 4 p.m., $25-$45. JadBlue Acupuncture offers a walk-in community clinic. Call to RSVP. (652-0381)

Weight Watchers Beyond the Scale

Christ Memorial Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 2518 Kolo Road, Kilauea, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., call for cost. A simple and straightforward plan with fun, supportive groups that make everyone feel at home. Get 24/7 free chat, one-on-one personal coaching and more with membership. (1-800-651-6000, weightwatchers.com)

Weight Watchers Beyond the Scale

St. John’s Church, Eleele, Tuesdays, 5 p.m., call for cost. A simple and straightforward plan with fun, supportive groups that make everyone feel at home. Get 24/7 free chat, one-on-one personal coaching and more with membership. (1-800-651-6000, weightwatchers.com)

Weight Watchers Beyond the Scale

St. Michael’s and All Angels Church, 7:30 a.m. weigh in, 8 a.m. meeting, call for cost. A simple and straightforward plan with fun, supportive groups that make everyone feel at home. Get 24/7 free chat, one-on-one personal coaching and more with membership. (1-800-651-6000, weightwatchers.com)

Weight Watchers Beyond the Scale

St. Michael’s and All Angels Church, Fridays, 7:30 a.m. weigh in, 8 a.m. meeting, call for cost. A simple and straightforward plan with fun, supportive groups that make everyone feel at home. Get 24/7 free chat, one-on-one personal coaching and more with membership. (1-800-651-6000, weightwatchers.com)

Weight Watchers Beyond the Scale

St. Michael’s, Lihue, Thursdays, 4:45 p.m., call for cost. A simple and straightforward plan with fun, supportive groups that make everyone feel at home. Get 24/7 free chat, one-on-one personal coaching and more with membership. (1-800-651-6000, weightwatchers.com)

Westside Family Caregiver Support Group

Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital, conference room AB, meets every fourth Thursday, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or other disorders does not have to be a lonely experience, although it is common to feel alone. Share feelings and concerns with others who understand, gain knowledge of the disease and more. Call to RSVP. (245-3200)

Writer’s Enrichment Group

RSVP for Kapaa meeting place and cost, second and fourth Mondays, 5:30 p.m. New or seasoned writers are welcome to join a fun and engaging facilitated writer’s group. (858-926-8991, info@heartignited.com)

1 FAMILY FUN

Family fun listings in alphabetical order. Please contact us about any outdated events by emailing calendar@midweek.com.

Keiki Morning Adventures

Mondays Holy Cross Church in Kalaheo, Wednesdays St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Lihue, Fridays Koloa Union Church, 9-11 a.m., free. For newborns to 5 year olds. (645-1486, 645-1488)

Music Together at Princeville

Princeville at Hanalei Community Association, Tuesdays, 2 and 3:15 p.m., call for cost. Music and movement for children up to age 5 and their grownups. CDs and books included. (635-4980)

Storybook Time

Art Studio, KUGA Visual Arts, Saturdays, 9:30-10 a.m., free. (kugava.com)

Toddler Thursdays

Kukui Grove center stage, first and third Thursdays, 11 a.m. to noon keiki crafts, 11:30 a.m. to noon showtime characters show, free. Enjoy a fun and musical show with the Showtime Characters and keiki craft corner. (kukuigrovecenter.com)

1 HIKES AND TOURS

Hike and tour listings in alphabetical order. Please contact us about any outdated events by emailing calendar@midweek.com.

88 Shrines

Lawai International Center, 3381 Wawae Road, ocean side, Kalaheo, second and last Sundays, 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., donations accepted. Come and experience a tranquil walk on the path of the 88 Shrines and enjoy a brief video and talk-story session about the archaeological and hidden cultural treasure in Lawai Valley. (639-4300, lawaicenter.org)

Allerton Garden Tours

Allerton Garden, 4425 Lawai Road, Poipu, Sundays, free. The National Tropical Botanical Garden offers guided tours of Allerton Garden at no cost for Hawaii residents with ID. Call to register. (742-2623)

Daily Public Tours

Kauai Museum, Lihue, 10:30 a.m. to noon, free with museum admission. Tours led by knowledgeable and entertaining docents. (245-6931)

Farm & Cultural Tours

Kealia Farm, 2345 Kealia Road, call for times and rates. Kealia Farm hosts farm tours. (635-4100)

Kauai Food Tour – North Shore

Check website for location, Tuesdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., $120. Sample the best foods the North Shore has to offer, ending at a farmers market. (tastingkauai.com)

Kauai Food Tour – South Shore

Check website for location, Wednesdays, 12:45-5 p.m., $120. Sample the best of Kauai’s South Shore, culminating at Kauai Culinary Market. (tastingkauai.com)

Kauai Sustainable Agriculture Tour and Lunch

Kauai Fresh Farms, Kilauea, Tuesdays, 10-11:30 a.m., $59.95. Enjoy a Tropical Tram Tour through scenic 500-acre Wai Koa Plantation, hydroponic vegetable farm and Historic Kilauea Stone Dam. Includes lunch from the “Farm to Fork” menu at Namahana Cafe, and 25 percent off golf at Kauai Mini Golf. Registration is required at least 24 hours in advance. (651-1191, tours@kauaifreshfarms.com)

Medicinal Herb Garden Experience

Kauai Farmacy, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10-11:30 a.m., $45. Taste fresh herbs, spices and artisanal teas grown and shipped from the Farmacy. Explore diverse permaculture gardens while speaking with gardeners and herbalists. Learn how to use medicinal plants, how to cure herbs and the art of tea-making. Pre-registration required. (kauaifarmacy.com/tea-tastings)

Monthly Kamaaina Tour and Chocolate Tasting

Princeville Botanical Gardens, first Thursday of the month, 9:30-12:30 p.m., contact to book early, $8/child age 7-12, $15/adult, not for children under 7, Hawaii residents only, must present ID. Enjoy a walk through 8-acre gardens, stream valley and cacao orchard while learning about traditional and exotic plant uses, chocolate-making and more. (634-5505)

Sunset Golf Car Tours

Princeville Makai Golf Club, daily, 5 p.m., $40/two guests. Enjoy a self-guided tour through one of golf’s “top five most scenic settings,” according to National Geographic Traveler. Advanced registration is required. (makaigolf.com, 826-1912)

Tasting Kauai Farmers Market Tour

Kapaa Farmers Market, 3-4 p.m., $30. Marta Lane invites participants to meet local farmers and learn how to select produce, when it is in season and how to cook with it. Space is limited and advanced registration is required. (tastingkauai.com/event/farmers-market-class, 635-0257)

Twilight Tour

Prince Course at Princeville Golf Club, tours begin daily at 4 p.m., $25/up to two people. After the tour, dine at chef Roy Yamaguchi’s Tavern Restaurant, located at the clubhouse. Advanced registration is required. (princeville.com, 826-5000)

Waimea Plantation Lifestyle Tour

Waimea Plantation, Waimea, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, call for times and price. Volunteer guides lead walking tours through the Waimea Plantation cottages and the Waimea Sugar Company “camp” houses, which date from the turn of the 20th century. Tours take approximately 90 minutes and are limited to 12 people. (337-1005)

1 MUSIC

Music listings in alphabetical order. Please contact us about any outdated events by emailing calendar@midweek.com.

Aloha Friday Entertainment

Kukui Grove Center, Fridays, 7-8 p.m., free. (kukuigrovecenter.com)

Artistic License Live

Eastside Cafe, Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., free admission. The night features beautiful vocals, guitars and violins to accompany locally sourced food and fresh fruit signature cocktails. (346-1522)

Doug and Sandy McMasters Slack Key Concert

Hale Halawai ‘Ohana ‘O Hanalei, Hale Pohai Aloha Building, Fridays, 4 p.m., $15-$20. One of a kind performance by Hawaiian slack key’s most prolific composers, Doug and Sandy McMaster. Enjoy the magic soothing ambiance of this fingerstyle, instrumental musical art form created by Hawaiian paniolo in the late 1700s. (826-1469, 826-1011)

Doug and Sandy McMasters Slack Key Concert

Hale Halawai Ohana O Hanalei, Hale Pohai Aloha Building, Sundays, 3 p.m., $ 15-$20. One of a kind performances by Hawaiian slack key’s most prolific composers, Doug and Sandy McMaster. Enjoy the magic soothing ambiance of this fingerstyle, instrumental musical art form created by Hawaiian paniolo cowboys in the late 1700s. (826-1469, 826-1011)

Famous Open Mic

Small Town Coffee, 4-1613 Kuhio Hwy., first Friday, 7-10 p.m., free. (821-1604)

Hootenanny Performs

Small Town Coffee, 4-1613 Kuhio Hwy., last Friday, 7-9 p.m., free. Bring an instrument and play along. (821-1604)

Jazz Jam Sessions

Birdie’s Cafe at Kukuiolono Golf Course, second and fourth Sundays, 3-6 p.m., contact for cost. Featuring many of Kauai’s top musicians, food and beverages. All ages welcome. (635-6477)

Larry Rivera

Coconut Marketplace, Kapaa, every Friday, 5 p.m., free. Musical legend Larry Rivera serenades visitors and locals alike. (822-3641)

Larry Rivera’s Love and Aloha Show

Cafe Portofino, 3481 Hoolaulea Way, Lihue, Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., call for cost. Larry and Lurline perform. (245-2121)

Live Music

Wahoo Seafood Grill & Bar, Thursdays Greg Yost and friends 7:30 p.m., Fridays Irene Yoshida and John Cummings 6:30 p.m., Sundays Keola Worthington and guest 7:30 p.m. (822-7833)

Not My First Rodeo Country Band

Sunset Grill in Port Allen, every other Friday, call for times and cost. Classic and current country songs. (635-6477)

Sacred Classics Choir

St. John’s Episcopal Church, 322 Mehana Road, Eleele, Sundays 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., free. Join the St. John’s Episcopal Church Choir to perform sacred classics by Bach, Mozart, Beethoven, Rutter and other great composers. (346-2936)

Slack Key Concert at Princeville

Princeville at Hanalei Community Association, Saturdays, 6 p.m., $20-$15. Doug and Sandy McMaster perform award-winning traditional Hawaiian slack-key guitar and ukulele featuring songs and stories. (826-1469)

Sunday Jazz & Blues Jam

Shutters Lounge at Kauai Beach Resort, 4-6 p.m., free. Sit in and jam with some of Kauai’s best jazz musicians featuring Amit Heri on guitars, Mike Latif on bass, and Ron Margolis on drums and percussion. Guest musicians and vocalists always welcome. (346-7095)

Whiskey-O

The Feral Pig, 4-7 p.m., free. Kauai’s authentic band Whiskey-O performs traditional tunes and songs with guitar, violins, concertina, recorder and five part vocal harmonies. (346-1522)

1 NIGHTLIFE

Nightlife listings in alphabetical order. Please contact us about any outdated events by emailing calendar@midweek.com.

Salsa Saturdays

Aloha Beach Resort, 3-5920 Kuhio Hwy., Kapaa, first Saturdays, call for time/cost. Dance and move to the Merenge, Salsa, Samba, Bachata and more. (823-1643)

1 REUNION

Reunion listings in alphabetical order. Please contact us about any outdated events by emailing calendar@midweek.com.

1 SPECIAL EVENTS

Special event listings in alphabetical order. Please contact us about any outdated events by emailing calendar@midweek.com.

Cold Laser Treatments

Papaya’s, Kapaa, second and fourth Saturdays, noon to 1:30 p.m., free. Molly Jones L.Ac. offers free sample cold laser treatments for everything from problems with vog and mold, to food and chemical sensitivities, and addictions to tobacco and alcohol. (635-8766)

Kealia Farm to Table Weddings

Call to schedule an appointment at Kealia Farm on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Kealia Farm offers special farm to table wedding packages. (635-4100, kealiafarm.com)

Pau Hana Friday Dinner & Wine Special

Kukui’s on Kalapaki Beach, business hours, $30. Enjoy a special dinner and wine special that includes your choice of prime rib, fresh fish or roast pork, plus a $10 bottle of wine. (kauaimarriott.com)

Poipu Oceanfront Luau

Sheraton Kauai Resort, Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m., $95/adults, $45/children. Call for reservations. Connect with Kauai’s rich history and culture, traditional culinary treats and refreshing libations with the blue Pacific Ocean and bright-orange sunset as its stunning backdrop. (634-1499)

Premium Ocean Nine and Wine

Kauai Lagoons Golf Club, daily, 3:30 p.m., $89/player or $25/non-golfers. Following a round on the Kiele Moana ocean nine holes, twosomes are treated to a bottle of wine and a selection of cheeses. (kauailagoonsgolf.com, 634-6400)

Seafood Boil Spectacular

Kukui’s at the Marriott Resort & Beach Club, 5:30-10 p.m., $20-$28. Enjoy a seafood boil with your choice of shrimp or crab, sauce and spice. (kauaimariott.com)

Tee For Two

Poipu Bay Golf Course, daily, between 1 and 1:50 p.m., $135/person (includes club rentals). Designed for couples seeking an afternoon of golf, twosomes play 18 holes. Advanced registration is required. (1-800-858-6300)

1 THE ARTS

Art listings in alphabetical order. Please contact us about any outdated events by emailing calendar@midweek.com.

Art At First Mondays

Seven Artists Gallery, first Mondays, 3-5:30 p.m., free. Fresh and real, colorful and soulful are the most common words visitors use to describe the eclectic art at the gallery. (826-0044)

Art Night in Hanapepe

Hanapepe, Fridays, 6-9 p.m., contact for cost. Hanapepe town lights up with a festive atmosphere. Meet the local artists and gallery owners. Enjoy live music, great food and good company as you stroll down Hanapepe Road. (651-9801)

Artist in the House

3811 Edwards Rd., Princeville, Sundays, noon-5 p.m., contact for cost. A mini craft show. (826-7168, hardy@aloha.net)

Arts Event

Hanalei Town Center, Hanalei, 4-10 p.m., second Saturdays, free. Local artists present music performances and movies. (635-2074)

Hula Demonstration

Kukuiula Village, Palm Court, Poipu, Saturdays, 1-2 p.m., free. Experience authentic hula by the members of Halau Ka Waikahe Lani Malie. (742-9545)

Hula Shows

Coconut Marketplace, Kapaa, Wednesdays at 5 p.m., Saturdays at 1 p.m., free. Enjoy free hula shows. (822-3641)

Jam Room

The Jam Room, Kukui Grove Center, 3-2600 Kaumualii Hwy., Lihue, Fridays, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free. This open mic/open stage for Kauai youth ages 11-18 welcomes musicians, singers, breakers, hula dancers, rappers, slam poets and other artists to a safe, friendly and well-supervised venue hosted by Daphne Sanchez. (hope.faith.daphne@gmail.com)

Kapaa Art Walk

Kapaa main drag, first Saturdays, dusk onward, free. Old town Kapaa offers live music, artists, local businesses, tasty bites, dancing and entertainment. (635-4964)

Kilauea Art Night

Anaina Hou Community Park, last Saturday of each month, 4-8 p.m., free. Live music, over 25 local artisans, food trucks, ice cream, henna tattoos, jewelry, pottery, clothing and more. (845-642-8068, kilaueaartnight@gmail.com)

1 VOLUNTEERS

Volunteer listings in alphabetical order. Please contact us about any outdated events by emailing calendar@midweek.com.

Aloha Minded Volunteers

Call for more information, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Family-style lunch at 1 p.m. Bring gloves and tools if you have them. Covered shoes suggested. Help a family build their home. (346-2646)

Clean The Path

Rest pavilion makai of the Kapaa Neighborhood Center, second Saturdays, 8:30-11 a.m. cleanup; 11 a.m. potluck lunch; free. Friends of the Path clean Ke Ala Hele Makalae, the path that goes by the coast. (639-4561)

Court Appointed Special Advocates

3970 Kaana St., Suite 305, call for time, free. The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program on Kauai is seeking volunteers to be trained as advocates for abused and neglected children in the Family Court system. As a volunteer CASA, you will receive training and then be appointed by the state judiciary to speak up for a child’s safety and well-being. (482-2374)

Forest Workday

Kokee CCC Camp, Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., free. Register with Koke‘e Natural History Museum. (335-9975, kokeemuseum@earthlink.net)

Ohana Soup Kitchen

Kalaheo Missionary Church, 4480 Hokua Road, Kalaheo, Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m., free. Delicious meals served. (332-9916, kalaheomissionary.com)

Suicide Prevention Workshop

Queen Liliuokalani Children’s Center, call for dates and times, free. Become a “safeTALK-trained suicide alert helper” for connecting people with suicidal thoughts to intervention caregivers. (sptrainings@dop.hawaii.edu)