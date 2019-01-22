MIDWEEK KAUAI – 1/23/19

Jan. 23

EDUCATIONAL

Birds in the Hood

Princeville Public Library, 4343 Emmalani Drive, 5-6:45 p.m., free. Join Hob Osterlund, Founder of the Kauaʻi Albatross Network, author of “Holy Mōlī” and producer of the short documentary “Kalama’s Journey,” for a lively conversation about the island’s feathered friends. (librarieshawaii.org/event/birds-in-the-hood, 808-826-4310)

Jan. 24

KIDS & FAMILY

Kilauea Point Junior Ranger Storytime

Princeville Public Library, 4343 Emmalani Drive, 10:30-11:30 a.m., free. Ranger Christa and friends are returning to the library for another round of superlative stories, outdoor adventures and lessons about North Shore Kauaʻi’s fascinating wildlife. The Kīlauea Point Junior Ranger Storytime is made possible by the Kīlauea Point National Wildlife Refuge and the Department of the Interior’s U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. Program content is designed for keiki aged 3 and up. All keiki must be accompanied by an adult caregiver. (librarieshawaii.org/event/kilauea-point-junior-ranger-storytime-4, 826-4310)

Jan. 26

COMMUNITY

Lions In Sight Eyeglass & Hearing Aid Collection

Walmart, 3-3300 Kuhio Hwy., 8 a.m.-2 p.m., free. As spring cleaning gets under way, the Hawaii Lions are asking people to look through dresser drawers and closets for used eyeglasses and hearing aids, and donate them to the Lions Recycle For Sight program. The glasses will be distributed to those in need within developing countries where eye care is often unaffordable and inaccessible. (652-4737)

Kukuiula Outrigger Canoe Club Recruiting

Kukuiula Beach, 2619 Alania Road, 10 a.m.-noon, contact for cost. Islanders ages 18 and older are welcome to try their hand at outrigger canoe paddling. Please be ready for fun in the sun, swimming and a lesson in life on the water with outrigger canoes. Water-friendly clothing, reef friendly sunscreen, a willingness to work as a team and a great attitude are a must. (kukuiulaoutrigger.com)

Like Paddle?!

Kukui Ula Harbor, 4637 Amio Road, 10 a.m.-noon, contact for cost. Kukui‘ula Outrigger Canoe Club is currently recruiting new paddlers for the 2019 season. Besides having a great time on the water, safety is also the priority focus of the Kukui‘ula Outrigger Canoe Club. Participants should be able to swim, be in good health and have some athletic ability. All interested men and women, novice or experienced, are welcome to learn the art of Hawaiian outrigger canoe paddling. The Kukui‘ula Outrigger Canoe Club will be welcoming new members and novice paddlers throughout February. (kukuiulaoutrigger.com)

EDUCATIONAL

Learn American Heart Association: CPR

Koloa Neighborhood Center, 3461B Weliweli Road, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., contact for cost. Hearts4kauai is offering a full training day for AHA Heartsaver First Aid, CPR and AED training. Online is also available with an in-person skills check. Fees vary depending on modules needed. (hearts4kauai@gmail.com, hearts4kauai.com, 652-1284)

Jan. 29

COMMUNITY

Grove Farm Museum Volunteer Docent Training Begins

Grove Farm Museum, 4050 Nawiliwili Road, 9:30-11:30 a.m., contact for cost. Guides are volunteers who can give at least 4 hours each month guiding tours for visitors, students and community members. (grovefarm.org)